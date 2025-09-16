Israel must be cornered economically, says Erdogan at the top of the Oic-Arab League

PResident Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for complete economic sanctions against Israel during an extraordinary organization of the Islamic Arab cooperation summit in Qatar on Monday, revealing that Trkiye gave up $ 9.5 billion in annual trade to put pressure on Tel Aviv.

“I believe that Israel must also be tightened economically.

Erdogan began his speech by offering condolences to the Palestinians and Qataris killed in what he described as an Israeli attack against Qatar. “That all-powerful Allah has mercy of our martyrs and grants them paradise with his beauty,” he said, wishing rapid recovery to the wounded.

President Erdogan attends the organization of Islamic cooperation – extraordinary summit of the Arab League, September 15, 2025, in Doha, Qatar. (Photo via the Turkish / Murat Kula presidency)

The Turkish president revealed that his country had suspended all commercial transactions with Israel in the past and a half year.

“We, as Trkiye, have stopped all commercial transactions with Israel for 1.5 years. Thus, we have given up an annual figure of $ 9.5 billion,” said Erdogan.

“Support for the genocide case open to the International Court of Justice is also very important. Likewise, we must be able to implement concrete stages and mechanisms where we will ensure the security of the region,” he noted.

“At this point, I believe that there are things that can be done in the organization of Islamic cooperation,” added Erdogan.

“Grand Israel” ambitions and regional expansion

President Erdogan said that Israel is continuing territorial expansion in the context of what is also known as the ideology of “great Israel”.

“In recent times, we have seen insolent Israeli political figures frequently repeat the illusion of” great Israel “. The efforts of Israel to extend its occupations in neighboring countries are concrete manifestations of this objective,” said Erdogan.

The president has described the recent military actions of Israel in the region since October 7, 2023, when he said that Israel had started to commit a genocide in Gaza.

“Israel, after Palestine, attacked Lebanon, Yemen, Iran and Syria. He targeted civilian ships off the coast of Tunisia. He organized assassinations of elected politicians and statesmen. Now they also attacked Qatar, the mediator. This last attack took the Banditry of Israel to a different dimension,” Erdogan.

More to read

Qatar support in the middle of the crisis

The Turkish president underlined the support of the Islamic world of Qatar in the current situation.

“I find it very important and significant that we were holding the summit of today in Doha in this regard. I emphasize that the world public should see this meeting as a demonstration of unconditional support from the Islamic world in Qatar,” said Erdogan.

“I hope that the decisions that we will take today will once again declare our sincere feelings to the public of the world in writing. I observe with satisfaction that Qatar manages this crisis with dignity under the wise and resolved leadership of my dear brother Emir Sheikh Tamim. Also Trkiye, I reiterated that we are still holding by our friend, our brother and our Ally Qatar.”

The Turkish president also proposed increased cooperation between Islamic nations in the defense and development sectors.

“It is essential that we reach a self-sufficient level in certain fields. At the forefront, a dissuasive industry and development development. I want you to know that we are ready to share our capacities and experiences with you, our brothers. I think we have to intensify our cooperation in these areas now to win the next 10 years,” said Erdogan.

Press members follow updates to the media center created for the extraordinary Arabislamic 2025 summit in Doha, September 15, 2025. (AFP photo)

Faced with the “terrorist mentality of the Government of Netanyahu

Erdogan characterized the objectives of the Government of Netanyahu in sudden terms.

“It is now indisputable that the main objective of the Government of Netanyahu is to have the instability of the whole region lead to the instability of the region without any discrimination while pursuing the massacre and the genocide in Palestine. We are faced with a terrorist mentality which feeds on chaos and blood, and a state in which it is embodied,” said Erdogan.

“This mentality, which openly violates the Charter of the United Nations, disputes international law and the international system based on rules, and is still able to survive because the crimes he committed unpunished,” he continued.

The president also noted that Tel Aviv's escalation begins to affect his traditional supporters even.

“The loss of balance of Netanyahu Massacre Network also began to create costs for its supporters. Even those who provide unconditional support to Israel have been forced to react to the reckless attacks against Qatar,” said Erdogan.

“Some countries announcing their intention to recognize that the Palestinian state is certainly a positive step. I would have liked this to have been done at a previous stage. However, these stages will have difficulty giving results unless they are supported by concrete and strong sanctions against Israel,” he added.

Smoke swings like Israeli air strikes destroy the al-Ghafari tower in Gaza City on September 15, 2025. (AFP photo)

Appeal to international legal action against Israel

The Turkish president has urged increased diplomatic pressure and legal responsibility for Israeli officials.

“Our diplomatic efforts should be intensified to increase the implementation of sanctions against Israel, and international legal mechanisms should be used to ensure that Israeli officials are held responsible for justice,” he said.

“We know that Israel will not stop in the short term without facing high reactions and sanctions, and will accelerate its occupation and destabilization policies. We are aware that we have the means to prevent this,” said Erdogan.

The president also reaffirmed Trkiye's position on the Palestinian issue by declaring: “We will continue our struggle with determination to a Palestinian state with geographic integrity based on the borders of 1967, with East Jerusalem as capital, nor the division.”

President Erdogan concluded by expressing the expectations in terms of tangible results from the summit: “I hope that the summit and the decisions that we will take contribute to additional measures to stop the Israeli threat, and I hope that the results of our meeting will be followed up.”