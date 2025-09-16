Politics
Prabowo vs Jokowi, legal expert: who has created and who is responsible?
Jakarta, Bernas.id – The expert in constitutional law, Tomu Augustinus Pasaribu, assesses the political battle which is now heating up more and more between President Prabowo Suubianto and former President Joko Widodo has not only created noise, but also has the potential to disrupt national political stability.
According to Tom, the Prabowo steps that have repeatedly beaten the war drums against Joko Widodo and his group in fact weakened his position. This battle does not need to occur, because it is actually worse and causes instability. In addition, Prabowo is very difficult to overcome the strength of Joko Widodo and his loyalists, he said on Monday (15/09/2025).
Read also:CBA: Jokowi and Prabowo must be morally responsible for the Immanuel Ebenezer case
Tom Rate, the loyalist of Joko Widodo is more solid and militant compared to supporters of Prabowo. He gave an example, even if Jokowi was not president, his loyalists remained faithful to defending and maintaining his good reputation, even willing to become victims.
Conversely, the loyalist of Prabowo, he said, was more pragmatic and tended to play safe. They prioritize positions and power. The model that appears is ABS, as long as you are happy. He was clearly seen during demo 25 and 28 August 2025, where there was no prabowo loyalist who was able to reduce the riots, said Tom.
He added that the low consolidation of the Prabowo camp has caused political opponents to succeed in directing public opinion, one of which was linked to the controversy of the bill to seize assets which was not adopted in the RPR. In fact, when Prabowo has given prices to his supporters, he was humiliated by a large demonstration that damaged his reputation, he continued.
Read also:Legal expert: a false diploma conspiracy can turn against President Prabowo
Tom also recalled that old questions such as human rights violations in 1998 will continue to haunt Prabowo. In addition, his decision to involve a number of ex-Tim Mawar in the government was considered to create a new controversy within the TNI.
Meanwhile, Jokowi would have an advantage of strategy which turns out to be able to survive despite many cases, ranging from alleged false diplomas, IKN projects, Esemka cars, fast train controversies and a food field.
These cases have never really abandoned Jokowi. Conversely, Prabowo had trouble executing the Loyalist Jokowi case which had been inkrah five years ago, he explained.
With this condition, he considered that the open fight was almost certainly won by the Jokowi camp. In fact, he predicted that the potential transition government would emerge, which was potentially led by Gibran Rakabuming Raka.
The ideals of Prabowo to serve the nation can run aground in the middle of the road, because its political operators do not understand the style and strategy of the adversary, he said.
In addition, Tom asked who would be responsible for political chaos resulting from the battle of the two major personalities. Are those who beat the war drums ready to be responsible? In fact, now they are confused to determine the steps, he said.
He recalled that political battles do not sacrifice the people. He invited all parties to return to three main laws: the law of God, the law of the universe and the interhuman law. If he is ignored, not only are people injured, but also God can be angry with the government, but he has concluded. (DID)
