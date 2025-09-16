



Washington President Donald Trump said on Monday that the US military strike had a strike on a second Venezuelan boat, alleging that the ship had been directed by narcoterorist and carrying illegal drugs led to the United States.

Trump said the strike had killed three people, which he called male terrorists, and that no American forces were injured. He came almost two weeks after the United States exploded a boat off Venezuela, killing 11 people, Trump saying that the ship was carrying drugs and operated by the Aragua Gang Tren.

Trump announced the Monday strike on Truth Social, adding a short video of a flame boat. He wrote that people carrying drugs that can kill Americans should consider it as a warning, adding, we chase you!

Asked by a journalist on the oval office on Monday if he planned to provide proof that the second ship was carrying narcoterrorists, Trump said that the video supported his argument.

Well, we have evidence. All you have to do is look at the cargo that was, as if it flew in the ocean, the big bags of cocaine and fentanyl everywhere, and that was more, we recorded evidence they were going, said Trump.

The best democrat of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island, condemned strikes, calling them “scandalous violation of the law”.

“These reckless and unauthorized operations put not only in danger in danger, but they threaten to trigger a war with Venezuela which would lead our nation in a conflict that we have not chosen,” said Reed.

Representatives of the Venezuelan government did not specifically refer to the second strike on Monday, but the Minister of the Interior Diosdado Cabello said at a television press conference on the media managed by the State after the announcement that the United States deliberately provoked Venezuela. He added that relations between the two countries had collapsed and he blamed the United States.

Some hope that we will fall into the provocations that the United States deliberately makes to generate an open military confrontation, said Cabello.

The Venezuelan government argued that the targeted boat earlier this month was a fishing ship. One day after this strike, Trump threatened a new escalation, telling journalists that Venezuela was a very bad actor.

Venezuelan president Nicols Maduro had sworn one day before this strike to declare his country a “republic of arms” if it was attacked by American forces.

A familiar source with the first strike told NBC News at the time that the objective of American governments was to put pressure on Maduro to make reckless decisions that could lead to its evidence, without the deployment of American troops inside the country.

The Trump administration has exerted renewed pressure on Venezuela, causing tensions between the two countries. This year, the State Department has appointed eight drug cartels and criminal organizations as a global terrorists, giving the government a new legal authority to take military measures against them.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a Hard-Lord from Venezuela, said last month in an interview that the designation had faced the groups a national security problem.

After the strike on Monday, defense secretary Pete Hegseth republished the video of the explosion and said that “narco-terrorists are the enemies of the United States”.

“We will stop nothing to defend our homeland and our citizens,” said HegSeth on X. “We will follow them, kill them and dismantle their networks in our hemisphere at the time and to the places of our choice.”

Raquel Coronell uribe

Lindsey Pipia and Frank Thorp V contributed.

