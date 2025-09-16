We can expect PSI to be expected

Read 10 seconds Amien Rais Call Jokowi Now weakened

Jokowi's dependence on major political parties is no longer reliable

Breakthrough Prabowo From his ministers now awaits

Suarabali.id – The president of the Shura council of the Oummah party, Amien Rais, revealed that the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) now has no strong political influence.

Over time, the government of President Prabowo suffered, Amien Rais said that Jokowi's power was weakening.

“The role and influence of political leaders who have been brought over time, weakening automatically and finally extinguishing,” said Amien Rais, quoted on Youtubenya, Monday (15/09/25).

The change of the moment of the “decision” to become someone who is “nothing” according to Amien has made Jokowi agitated.

In fact, Amien associated it with skin disease suffered by Jokowi at the moment.

“Only the leader who is in a spirit and a weak logic is in fact opposite at the disposal. Jokowi is a group of these people. He always seems agitated, agitated to suffer from a strange skin pain,” said Amien.

“Doctor TIFA explained the cause of Jokowi's disease from the point of view of health sciences. While Austad Suharsono dissected him from the point of psychopolitics and religious approaches,” he continued.

Amien Rais also said that now Jokowi can no longer depend on major political parties, the article is now only the Indonesian Solidarity Party (Psi) which can be expected.

“Now Jokowi's dependence on major political parties can no longer be expected at all,” he said.

“Only PSI (Indonesian Solidarity Party) is chaired by Kaesang Pangarep which can be expected. It is easy to imagine how Jokowi's heart is shrinking, because only PSI can be expected. In addition.

AMIEN REISES HESEY that in the future, President PRABOWO will soon clean his mental and moral ministers.

“We are waiting for the hope that the ministers of ministers of mental and moral Dilapid can be cleaned by President Prabowo,” he said.

Red and white PRABOWO

On September 8, 2025, President Prabowo suffered proceeded to reshuffle from the Red and White Cabinet at the Palais de la State, in the center of Jakarta.

The Minister of the Secretary of State, Prasetyo Hadi, explained that there were four ministers and a coordinating minister who had been replaced.

Coordinators and ministers and ministers coordinated the Minister of Political and Security Affairs Budi Gunawan; Minister of the Budi Arie Cooperative; The Minister of Youth and Sports Dito Ariotedjo; The Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani; And the Minister for the Protection of Indonesian Migrants (P2MI) Abdul Kadir Karding.

According to Prasetyo, the existence of this reshuffle was due to various considerations and evaluations carried out by President Prabowo.

“For various considerations, the contributions and evaluation carried out continuously by the president, then in the afternoon at the same time, the president decided to make changes to the composition of the Red and White Cabinet in several ministry positions,” said Prasetyo.

Prabowo sends a special letter to 5 ex ministers

President PRABOWO SUBIANTO sent a special letter to 5 former ministers who had just been struck by a reshuffle.

The letter was given by the secretary of the cabinet, Lieutenant-Colonel Teddy Indra Wijaya. Teddy said that the letter contained the message from President Prabowo

“Meeting the five ministers of the Red and White cabinet who had finished the task. This meeting was an opportunity to stay in touch and to submit a special letter from President Prabowo Subaianto,” wrote Teddy.

According to Teddy's explanation, in the letter, President Prabowo expressed his gratitude for the services of former ministers during his mandate.

“The letter was organized directly by the president as an expression of gratitude for the dedication and major contributions of ministers in the country, while carrying out the mandate within the framework of the family of the Red and White Cabinet,” continued Teddy.

