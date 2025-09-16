FMR UK Official in Newsmax: Revive Reagan-Thatcher Path to Prosperity





Former British cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, the United States and the United States had to return to the approach of free-market and autonomous defended by President Ronald Reagan and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s on Monday. In the file with Greta Van Susteren, Rees-Mogg said that the increase in deficits, swollen government spending and low border security in the two countries show the need for conservative unit and a reaffirmation of national sovereignty. We really need the United States and the United Kingdom, the kind of Reagan-Thatcher approach that reconstructs the economy, gets growth and obtains the balance between spending and income, he said. Spending too much for the state, which means that individuals have less of their own money to spend. Rees-Mogg, who was head of the House of Commons under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, warned that uncontrolled migration undermines the public's confidence in the government on both sides of the Atlantic. He praised the trumps on immigration, citing figures which, according to him, have shown that crossings in the United States had dropped sharply. Immigration is such a big problem here in Great Britain, he said. Exactly as in the United States that we see thousands of people arriving on weekly weekly boats. Rees-Mogg also criticized the opposition's Labor Party for having taken what he described as a point of view without ignorance on border security, comparing him as President Joe Bidens approaches. The left does not really believe in securing its borders, he said. The longtime conservative deputy recognized that his party was still recovering from a disastrous electoral loss last year and that defections to the reform party weakened the conservative mark. But he argued that the Union of British political rights remains essential in a first post electoral system. Our system only works if the law is united, he said. If the Conservatives and the Reformation [Party] Work together, we could have a great majority in the next elections. Get today: is the fastest growth cable information chain in America with more than 30 million people watching! Reuters Institute Reports is one of the best information brands in the United States You have to look today. Get it with great Rob Schmitt shows, Greta Van SusterenGreg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty and many others! Find the chain on your cable system Register And get our streaming channel And our military channel War world. Find hundreds of programs, films and specials. Even get the special series of Jon Voights and the president wins over comedy programs and much more! Watch On your smartphone or domestic TV application. Look at any time, anywhere! Start your now: 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kabc.com/2025/09/15/fmr-uk-official-to-newsmax-revive-reagan-thatcher-path-to-prosperity/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos