Politics
Doha pays to accommodate terrorists; Ankara could be the next
Doha pretends to be a mediator during the host -time talks on October 7, but the fire cannot be a firefighter. Real mediation requires the credibility of Cairo. Qatar welcomed Hamas leadership, funded and legitimized, violating the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council 1373 and 2462, forcing states to refuse the sanctuary and the funds. The United Nations Charter prohibits the use of force (art. 2 (4)) but preserves the right to self -defense (art. 51). By abdicating his duty, Doha has pierced protection and became an accomplice.
Great Britain and France have struck the Islamic State in Syria (2015); The United States struck Bin Laden's infrastructure in Sudan (1998) and eliminated him in Pakistan (2011). The bombing of government institutions by NATO in Belgrade (1999), when Serbia has hosted war criminals, recalled that the palaces refantant become legitimate military objectives.
International law recognizes “revolting or incapable” doctrine when a host state does not manage to prevent a threat. The United States has invoked it in its letter 51 on the Islamic State (2014), approved by the public prosecutor of the United Kingdom (2017), judging that the states hosting terrorists have pierced protection. This reflects reasonable diligence, as confirmed by the judgment of the Corfu chain (ICJ, 1949), which held Albania responsible for not having warned mines which struck the British ships and codified in the articles of the UN on the responsibility of the State (2001). Articles 4, 8 and 11 attribute the organs, proxies and ex post driving to the State: to help the terrorists lose immunity.
But Qatar is not the only center of Hamas. In Türkiye, he maintained a head office in Istanbul, with cyber -oriented operations and fundraising, and extended to the north of occupied Cyprus. Networks linked to Hamas, Houthi, and Iranian Quds force, documented by Allied Intelligence, have deepened this partnership. This seat has plotted the assassination of Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.
The national Turkish intelligence organization, put it, with complete spectrum surveillance and claiming to follow each foreign actor, cannot plead ignorance. Since 2017, under the direct control of Erdogan, his silence means coordination with Hamas.
The embrace was manifest: the senior officials of Hamas, including Ismail Haniyeh (eliminated in Tehran, 2024), were received at the presidential palace in Ankara. Erdogan personally gave Turkish passports to the agents in front of the camera. Turkey has long invoked self -defense for incursions in Iraq and Syria against the PKK; The same logic allows Israel to act against Hamas on Turkish soil.
Qatar and Turkey both claimed immunity. Doha relied on his role as “mediator” and the accommodation of Al Udeid, the largest American base in the region, but in 2024, Congress moved to examine cooperation taking into account the links of Doha with Hamas. Ankara relied on membership in NATO and the Inirlik air base. But dependence on American bases has proven to be fragile when Erdogan accused Washington of supporting the 2016 coup attempt. US operations at Invirlik were interrupted, exposing its vulnerability. In 2019, American debates had started to move or divide Invirlik, notably in Sudden Bay (Crete), OVDA (Israel) and Amman also mentioned. In 2020, the American navy brought a large expeditionary maritime base to the bay of suddenly, demonstrating the viability of the option.
Israel has informed Washington, but the starting doctrine applied in Iraq (1981), Syria (2007) and Iran (2025) anchors its freedom to act alone; Allies can be consulted, but never bind Israel's hand. This posture reflects strategic autonomy: partnership without dependence. Doha's strike reaffirmed this principle: never outsource security; Acting when vital interests are disputed, even if its partners are uncomfortable.
The Akkuyu nuclear project in Türkiye and military activities in the north of Cyprus could trigger Israeli responses if the security thresholds are exceeded. In the maritime field, the Turkish application of its Libya agreement threatens the Israeli shipping routes. If Turkey blocks these routes, Israel could break the blockade by force, as it did against Egypt in 1956 and 1967 this time with Egyptian support against their shared Turkish threat.
Israel has enabled Hamas leaders to bike between Turkey and Doha, then struck in need and proportionality, demonstrating that sovereign immunity cannot protect accomplices guests.
Qatar and Turkey have exploited coordinated influence campaigns in several regions, mainly by funding networks of Muslim Brotherhood which destabilize Arab governments. This strategy reached Europe in the Qatargate scandal in 2022, which exhibited the Qatar cash program targeting European officials and led to millions of people during the police raids. Meanwhile, Turkey has deployed similar tactics through diyanet mosques serving political outposts and diaspora networks progressing Erdogan's interests abroad. These operations prompted the Gulf Allies to break links with Qatar from 2017 to 2021 for its financing of terrorist groups, while Qatar Al Jazera Simultaneously provided media training at the Houthis, Hamas and the Polisario Front.
Doha financed Polisario camps in Tindouf, Algeria, masked as aid, building Tora Bora de Sahel: an outpost of jihad at the door of Morocco, supported by the axis of the Qatar subversion, Algeria and Iran by linking the Sahelian terrorist groups. No charity but conspiracy: Petrodollars feeds chaos at the European door. Erdogan Turkey has reversed its recognition of the integrity of Morocco: since 2019, Polisario figures have been guests on the AKP forums. The MIT then used them as proxy exercises, repeating the usurpation, concealment and defenses of Morocco, targeting the country's external intelligence service (DGED).
The Israeli strike has strengthened these lessons.
Not just justice, an alarm clock: declares that the terrorists welcome and open their doors to Hamas loses sovereignty and protection. The responsibility is the responsibility of the hand that draws and the state that weapons. When Emir Tamim welcomes them to Amiri Diwan, when Sheikha Moza lends his prestige, and when Erdogan offers her palace, their highest rooms become a staging field. Doha has demonstrated this principle. The Bepepe, having crossed the same line, can no longer expect immunity.
Shay Gal is an expert in international policy, management of strategic crises and communications. It operates on a global scale, focusing on power relations, geopolitical strategy and public diplomacy, as well as their impact on politics and decision -making.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.israelhayom.com/opinions/doha-is-paying-for-harboring-terrorists-ankara-could-be-next/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Proof that Jokowi was afraid that Gibran was deposited from the vice-presidential seat
- Auburn vs. Oklahoma, Clemson vs. Syracuse: College Football Live Scores, Games, Updates
- Reports say the reported earthquake in West North Carolina
- Boeing expected to obtain a new 250 plane order from this country and more
- The British couple, detained by Afghanistan by the Taliban, return to England | British news
- The American lawyer responsible for investigating the resignation of Trump's criticism after the president said that I want him to go out | American policy
- PTI welcomes the “historic” defense pact with Riyadh – Pakistan
- The meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping announces against the backdrop of the tiktok file
- Crown Awards: Page Not found
- KSP Qodari tackled BTS corruption in the Jokowi era: it's a great traitor
- Field Hockey vs Connecticut College on 9/20/2025 – Box Score
- More than half of the country wants Sir Keir Starmer to resign | Politics | News