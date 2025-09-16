Imran Khans Performance in Pune triggers a protest against false claims concerning his Pakistani nationality, 14 prisoners – new trends





Up to 14 people were detained for protesting against the outside of Ballr Pub in Kalyani Nagar, Pune, during the live screening of the Asian Cup match between India and Pakistan, which India won by 7 counters. The members, who have an affiliation with the Hindi Sakal Samaj, played after seeing publications on social networks claiming that a Pakistani singer, Imran Khan, would perform at the pub. Without checking the information, they gathered on the site to protest against the event.

Imran Khan is a Dutch national

Even after the police informed the demonstrators that the singer, Imran Nasir Khan, is a Dutch national and not a Pakistani citizen, they continued to prevent people from entering the pub to attend the event, according to police officials.

At the Pub Ballr in Kalyaninagar, Yerwada, an Imran Nasir Khan program, artist and citizen of the Netherlands, was planned today. Seeing information on social networks that the said artist was a Pakistani citizen, some workers from the organization met at the Ballr hotel to protest and stage agitation, the main police inspector Ravira Shelke told Ani, with the police station of Yerwada.

He added, even after being informed of real facts, they tried to obstruct citizens who went to the hotel.

To avoid new troubles, the police arrested the demonstrators and deployed additional staff on the site. The situation is peaceful, added the inspector.

We received night before his performance, explains the club owner

Dr. Heramb Shelke, owner of Ballr, also rejected the information that Imran Khan is Pakistani singer, declaring that he was born in the Netherlands.

We followed all the legal protocols by obtaining the necessary work visa from the government of India and the appropriate authorization from the foreign registration office (coming from the Maharashtra Home Department, he explained, before adding, on the basis of this identification information, we received the certificate of non-objection (NOC) of the SB department of the Office of Pune, allowing it to play our place.

He continued by saying that we firmly support any disinformation suggesting that we would promote a Pakistani artist in our club.

One night. A legend.

BookMyshow, in the section about the program entitled Ballr Turns 2, told Bewafa to the amplifier, the voice that ruled our reading lists arrives to govern Ballr! This September 14, celebrate the 2nd anniversary of Balls with the Boy Bewafa himself, live!

The ticketing platform has added, prepare to sing, shout and lose your voice by shouting Bewafa. Bewafa! with him.

One night. A legend. Infinite nostalgia, it ended with these words.

During the event, Imran Khan occurred live for 5 hours for an audience aged 21 and over. Before his performance as Pune, he would have played Hyderabad at Quake Arena.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/trending/imran-khans-performance-in-pune-triggers-protest-over-false-claims-about-his-pakistani-nationality-14-detained/3979033/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos