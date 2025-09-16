



Lahore: Pakistan Tehreek-Ii-Insaf the secretary general Salman Akram Raja says that Imran Khans refuse to bow before any force is a will that he wants to break the tradition of forming the government in (establishments) crutches.

We will not take support from the Anybodys, said Raja at a press conference where he highlighted the report on the general elections of Commonwealth Observers on the reforms, the reversions and the recovery route of Dr. Yasmin Rashid and the co-authorized by Shayan Bashir at the Lahore Press Club.

He said that the Commonwealths' investigation team report had exposed the fraud and government formation to the world. While reading certain extracts from the report, Mr. Raja said that the Commonwealth revealed that there was a huge launch and a change of voting in forms 45 and Form 46 in favor of the candidates of government parties.

The results of the modified elections had enabled the candidates of the government parties to win in at least 90 to 95 districts of the National Assembly, he affirmed and added that the PTI had deposited electoral petitions, but they had not yet been noted by the courts. He said that the Commonwealth had also referred to the report of Pattan's development organizations on its district NA-128 and Dr. Yasmin Rashid vs Nawaz Sharifs Na-129 district, which gave the rate of participation of voters for the Na siege at 95PC and for the seat of the 40PC provincial assembly or less.

PTI launches white paper on the Punjab health sector

Mr. Raja also said that the PTI would not accept any constitutional amendment as long as this fraud election is reversed and added that the PTI would restore the Constitution in its original form.

Answering a question, Raja said that parliamentarians from the parties left the committees of the National Assembly and the Senate on the instruction of Imran Khan. Explaining the reasons, he said that Sunni's chairman Hamid Raza was chairman of the Human Rights Committee, but that none of his decision has been implemented.

The entire parliament was paralyzed, he said and added that the PTI did not want the government to boast that it was transporting members of the opposition to its committees.

He said that the attack on the state against people had always turned back and had put the country backwards back in 1958 and the diets of Yahyas, Zias and Musharrafs. Now, he said, the judicial system was used as a political scheme.

The co-author of the healing of the Punjab White, Mr. Bashir, made a presentation on the transformation of the Punjabs health system between 2018 and 2022, his dismantling between 2023 and 2025 and the current collapse exposed by the floods of 2025.

The White Paper explains that the PTIS reforms have built the first Pakistan universal health model and offered annual RS1M health coverage to families of 29.3 million punjabs via the SAHULAT Sehat card. More than 900 hospitals, including 654 private facilities, have been pullen. By 2022, 4.2, families had received treatment from dialysis to organ transplants. Independent surveys have recorded satisfaction of the patient 98pc. In 202122, government hospitals won more than RS10BM of income thanks to the program.

According to the White Paper, alongside financial protection, the PTI has recruited more than 33,000 professionals, upgraded 42 nursing schools and formed 200 anesthesiologists, which makes DHQs the first time. Over 1,200 BHus have been improved; The PKLI became the Pakistans first at the JCI accredited public hospital and carried out more than 1,700 transplants.

While the PML-N returned to power, explains the white paper, the gains were reversed. In June 2025, the Sehat card services were suspended, stripping 29 million protection families. The private hospital network went from 654 to 155, forcing dialysis patients to pay 5,500 rupees per session. More than 2,000 BHUs have been outsourced and renamed as Maryam Nawaz clinics, many of whom are without staff, medicines or electricity. Over 12,500 maternal and child health agents were rejected.

The report indicates that the current floods have revealed the cost of this governance failure. More than two million people have been moved, 1,400 villages have been overwhelmed and disease epidemics increased. Clinics closed, health workers have rejected and coverage of Sehat suspended cards.

Punjab is faced with a public health disaster in addition to a natural person, said Mr. Bashir and added that it is not only a political relationship. It is a rescue plan for Punjab.

Posted in Dawn, September 16, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1942237/imran-wants-to-break-tradition-of-forming-govt-on-crutches-salman-raja The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos