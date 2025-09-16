Addressing the Sunday Times, the former chief of the fine Gael said that Irish politicians negotiating with the United Kingdom did not know if their phone calls were listened to by the United Kingdom.

He also said that he was motivated to avoid a hard border due to the heritage of his party with the anti-work side of the Irish civil war.

Mr. Varadkar has spoken to various press points in recent weeks before the publication of his memories, expressing my mind.

Leo Varadkar: speaking of my mind

Mr. Varadkar was Taoiseach when negotiations on the impact of Brexit began after 2016. His first partner in these discussions was then the Prime Minister of Meu Theresa May.

He recalled a period when his officials placed a huge tender green object in a negotiation room, to allow Ms. May to make calls without being heard.

The Sunday Times reports that Mr. Varadkar told Ms. May: “It is interesting equipment, before adding, we don't care about any of this.

According to Varadkar, May replied with an ironic smile: oh, we know that no.

Mr. Varadkar also said that the newspaper: what I said in the book, and that's what I really wanted to say is that we did not know if we were listened to or not, but we knew that they had the capacity to do so.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May

Many other governments have the capacity to listen to their friends and enemies. I thought it was much smarter to act on the basis they could be. There was therefore no secret strategies, because we could not necessarily have kept them secret.

He said that Ms. Mays' comments were not confirmed or anything that Irish communications were listened to, adding: it was an interesting machine.

Boris Johnstons's acquisition of the PremièreHip did not move the former Taoiseach, because he believed that Mr. Johnston was a more flexible negotiator and less founded in principle than Ms. May.

Boris Johnston

Johnston reportedly told Mr. Varadkar in 2019 that an agreement was in their interests while the two leaders were preparing for the elections.

Varadkar also talked about his concerns that Brexit could lead to a hard border between the two different jurisdictions on the island of Ireland.

He said he was ready to challenge the European Commission if they pushed such an idea and would have been willing to bring it before the courts to fight it.

Leo Varadkar

It was partly motivated by the legacy of the split in Irish policy caused by the Irish civil war. The party he directed, Fine Gael, has evolved from the anti-training faction and has often been criticized for the consequences of the Anglo-Irish treaty, such as the partition of Ireland.

Mr. Varardkar told the Sunday Times: I would not make their lies true a hundred years later. If necessary, I would challenge the European Commission even force it to bring legal action against us. I would ask for a compromise or a better deal.