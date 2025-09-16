



Washington President (AP), Donald Trump, signed an order on Monday sending the National Guard to Memphis to combat crime, offering another major test of the limits of presidential power using military force in American cities.

The republican governor of Tennessee, Bill Lee, visiting the oval office, Trump said that the troops would be deployed and would join a special working group in the city made up of managers of various federal agencies, including the FBI, the DRUG Supplement administration, immigration and customs application and American Marshals.

He said the objective would be to eliminate crime in a way he says he is sending to the National Guard and federalizing local police in Washington, DC

This working group will be a replica of our extraordinarily successful efforts here, Trump said about the Columbia district. And, you will see that it is a large part of the same thing.

The presidential memorandum signed that Trump did not include details on the moment when the troops are deployed or exactly what his thrust of the law implementation would look like.

Planning is currently underway, and we will continue to work closely with federal and local partners to determine the most effective path, said Lees spokesperson Elizabeth Lane Johnson.

The memorandum also said that a certain aid outside the state could be available, including the state police in Memphis, Mississippi and Arkansas, members of the National Guard, and members of the National Guard.

Trump said that the FBI had already intensified its recent activities in Memphis, which is the majority of the second city of blacks and Tennessee, and had helped reduce crime, but, sent into the great strength now.

Shortly before Trumps' announcement, the White House posted on social networks that the total crime rate of Memphis was higher than the national average and suggested that the rate had increased since last year, cutting national trends.

It is despite that the Memphis police recently reported a decrease in all categories of major crimes in the first eight months of 2025 compared to the same period in previous years. Global crime has reached a 25 -year -old hollow, while murder has reached a six -year -old hollow, police said.

However, Memphis has dealt with problems of stubborn armed violence for years. In 2023, the city established a record with more than 390 homicides.

The Governor of Tennessee kissed the deployment of troops as part of a broader increase in the police in Memphis, Lee saying on Monday that he was tired of the crime that retains the big city of Memphis. The Republican Senators of the States, Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, also joined the Oval Office.

Trumps Action followed his first announcement that Hed soon deployed the National Guard to Memphis on Friday, immediately pulling an immediate decline from his Democrat.

I did not ask for the National Guard, and I do not think that it is the means of reducing crime, the mayor of Memphis, Paul Young, told a press conference on Friday while recognizing that the city remained high on too many bad lists.

Young also said that now the decision is made, he wants to make sure that he can help influence the role of the guards. He mentioned possibilities such as traffic control for major events, surveillance of cameras for the police and entering embellishment projects.

During a press conference on Monday, some local Democrats urged those responsible to consider options to oppose deployment. Tami Sawyer, clerk of the general sessions of the county of Shelby, said that the city or the county could continue.

Speculations focused on Chicago while Trumps Next City to send the National Guard and other federal authorities. But the administration was faced with fierce resistance from the Illinois Democrat JB Pritzker and other local authorities.

Trump nevertheless insisted on Monday, was going to do Chicago probably then while suggesting that the authorities will wait and not act immediately there.

Speaking of a skyscraper bearing his name in the third largest city of nations, Trump said he knew everything about Chicago and had an excellent beautiful building. I'm so proud of that.

But you become less proud when you see all the crime, he added.

Pressed if he could send troops to Chicago without support from the state authorities and local authorities, the president insisted, which will not matter to us at all.

We hope the governors help, he said. But, if we don't do it without him.

Trump also said that Hed was willing to send troops to New Orleans another Democratic city in a state managed by the Republicans. He once again mentioned New Orleans on Monday, but also distinguished Baltimore and even Saint-Louis as localities that could be online for troop deployments, but he provided no details.

We want to save these places, said Trump.

___

Mattis reported in Nashville, Tennessee.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-memphis-national-guard-deployment-crime-washington-f678a17a66d3e49b2f67930a6ea70e6b The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos