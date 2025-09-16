



President Trump linked the decapitation of a director of Dallas Motel to immigration policies, blaming the Biden administration for allowing the national Cuban accused in the murder of staying in the United States despite previous arrests.

Chandra Nagamallaiah died last week and Dallas police identified Yordanis Cobos-Martinez as the suspect. Cobos-Martinez is detained in Dallas County prison for capital murder and has care, according to prison files.

Immigration and customs application confirmed that she had filed an inmate with Dallas County prison for the arrest and federal withdrawal of Cobos-Martinez. In a statement, Ice said it was illegally from Cuban nationals and the United States.

In a post on his truth social account sunday eventing, Mr. Trump Said, “I AM AWARE of the terrible reports looking the Murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well respected person in dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in Front of his wife and sound, by an illegal alien from Cuba who Country.

While Cobos-Martinez has a long story of arrest, he was not condemned in any case. Judicial files show that the child's indecency file against Cobos-Martinez has been abandoned due to insufficient evidence, and Cobos-Martinez was acquitted by Grand Theft Auto after a trial in California.

According to Ice, Cobos-Martinez was under the final order to be expelled, but Cuba would not bring it back because of his criminal record. He was released from the BlueBonnet Detention Center in the last days of the Biden administration under a surveillance order, Ice said.

In response to a request for comments from CBS News Texas, a former head of the Biden administration said: “The surveillance order was issued seven days before President Biden left his duties and therefore managed by the Trump administration. If the supervision order has not been confirmed for 8 months and that they should somehow respond to the individual responsible for this heinous crime, then the Trump administration should answer this.”

Since its entry into office, the Trump administration has implemented a new policy to expel the nationals of countries without expulsion agreement to third countries which are willing to accept them. These countries include Guatemala, South Sudan, Eswatini and Rwanda.

“Rest assured, the moment to be gentle on these illegal immigrant criminals is under my watch! The interior secretary Kristi Kristi, the Attorney General Pam Bondi, the TSAR Frontier Tom Homan, and many other members of my administration, do incredible work, making America again secure,” said Trump's post.

Macabre attack, beheaded in Dallas Motel

On September 10, Dallas police responded to the Downtown Suites Motel on Samuell Boulevard in the old East Dallas. According to an arrest affidavit, Cobos-Martinez got angry by Nagamallaiah, released a machete and began to attack.

Nagamallaiah's wife and son, who were in the motel office, tried to intervene several times, said the police, but Cobos-Martinez pushed them back and continued the attack. Cobos-Martinez then took the mobile phone and the Nagamallaiah key card from his pockets before resuming the attack until Nagamallaiah's head, “his body,” said the police.

Trump said Cobos-Martinez would be accused of first-degree murder, which is not an accusation in Texas. The equivalent accusation is capital murder, which leads to an imprisonment with compulsory perpetuity with the possibility of the death penalty.

More CBS News

Steven Rosenbaum

Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. Versatile journalist, Steven writes, modifies and produces content for CBS Texas digital platforms.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/texas/news/trump-post-dallas-beheading-ice-biden-deportation-cuba/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos