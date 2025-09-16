The sale of US tiktok could finalize during Callbut Trump-Xinping on Friday, what about the deadline?





The sale of Tiktok in the United States is about to be finalized, according to President Donald J. Trump because he will make an appeal with the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, Friday, September 19, to discuss the agreement. However, it should be noted that the last deadline for the Tiktok sale arrives this Wednesday, September 17, the congress arguing that it is necessary to prohibit the platform due to national security problems. With the call which takes place later in the week and the deadline for the upcoming sale, it is possible that Tiktok will find itself again if the law on foreign opponents prevail. Tiktok Us Sale to finalize this Friday after the Trump-Xinping call CNBC reported Let Trump and XI will talk about the finalization of Tiktok's sale in the United States, according to the US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent. The secretary of the Treasury revealed that the United States and China have already “resolved” an agreement, with the call to finalize everything that is necessary for this to be able to travel. China has already approved a framework for the sale of Tiktok in the United States, but it has not yet been revealed who has purchased. That said, he was confirmed by the Morning post in southern China That this new executive would transform Tiktok into a platform controlled by the United States as the American law dictates. Is the sales date in the United States of Tiktok Wednesday-is it closed? However, it is important to note that the extension of the deadline for the US sale of Tiktok is expected to expire on September 17. There is now speculation of Arstechnica That it could possibly become dark on the said date because there is not yet a contract finalized by the two governments. Earlier this year, Tiktok became dark for several hours while the deadline for its sale to an American company did not take place, the new president under enslavement, Donald Trump, immediately working to restore the platform. Trump can only do a lot because he could only give extensions of the deadline, the third and last room for maneuver that takes place last June. Despite his power, Trump could not completely prevent Tiktok's ban in the country to maintain his property status. Towards the end of June, President Trump made an important announcement on a promising agreement with a “very rich group” in the United States, which he had presented to China for their approval. However, it is known that negotiations on this particular agreement have failed, Trump not having the possibility of presenting who this group was. It takes long after the withdrawal of said transaction when President Trump threatened Tiktok's closure in the country while China and Byédance have not yet approved the agreements presented to them. The American president has since negotiated the agreement between American groups or companies interested in buying Tiktok and presenting it to China, with the last call to approve the agreement that takes place this Friday.

