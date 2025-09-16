Trump suggests that the agreement concluded involving Tiktok





President Trump suggested on Monday that his administration had reached aTiktok's regarlots areAnd said he would speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday. “The great commercial meeting in Europe between the United States of America and China went very well! It will be concluded shortly,” wrote the president on Truth Social “an agreement was also concluded on a” certain “company that the young people of our country wanted to save a lot. They will be very happy! I will speak to President XI Friday. The relationship remains very strong !!!” The president did not provide other details on the alleged agreement. The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, said on Monday that there was the “executive” of an agreement, and confirmed that Mr. Trump and Xi will speak on Friday. The Congress adopted and former President Joe Biden signed a bill last year which effectively prohibits Tiktok in the United States, but Mr. Trump issued a series of orders that unilaterally delay the application of the law. THEThe last came in June,who postponed the deadline to enforce the measure until September 17. President's orders haveDirected the Ministry of JusticeDo not act or impose penalties against technological companies like Apple and Google for not having respected the law by authorizing Tiktok on their platforms. Mr. Trump's extensions have come when the United States is trying to negotiate an agreement that would separate the extremely popular video sharing application from his parent company Bytedance, which is based on China. Trump administrationappeared near an agreementIn the spring, which would have turned US Tiktok's US operations into a new company held and operated by a majority of American investors, and enabled Bytedance to maintain a minority participation. But Mr. Trump's radical prices on Chinese imports have scuttled the proposed agreement. Bytedance, however, refuted that an agreement had not been concluded because there were still no unresolved key problems. Tiktok's parent company said any agreement concerning the future of the application would be subject to the approval of the Chinese government. Under the law, adopted with bipartite support by the congress in April 2024, Tiktok had until January 19 to stay with Tiktok or be cut off from American applications and web hosting services. A judicial challenge to the prohibition brought by Tiktok and Bytedance landed before the Supreme Court, which unanimouslymaintained the law. While Tiktok briefly and deliberately closed its doors before the deadline of January, he restored access to users in the United States after Mr. Trump promised that his administration would not apply the prohibition. While the congress has warned for years that Tiktok raises national security problems and allows China to collect radical amounts of data on Americans, the president has repeatedly expressed his affinity for Tiktok because of his popularity with young people. However, some Republicans have been skeptical, Trump has the legal power to continue to repel the deadline to enforce Tiktok's ban and said the law should be applied.

