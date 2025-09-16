Prabowo revised the face of the economic objective of the 2025 Jokowi era, this is the list

Biennis.comJAKARTA – President PRABOWO SUBIANTO has revised a certain number of macroeconomic objectives previously determined by the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) by the implementation of the Alias ​​of Presidential PREPRES NO.109 / 2024. The version of PRABOWO of the economical target reshuffle is contained in losses n ° 79/2025.

Just a note, policy which was published by the Prabowo government was signed on June 30, 2025, which means that the content contained there was formulated for almost a month before reading the financial memorandum in the DPR on August 15, 2025.

However, there are a number of important points made by Prabowo in policy THE. First of allRegarding economic growth for example, the Jokowi version of the previous government targeted economic growth in 2025 to be between 5.3% – 5.6%. However, the Prabowo government in the Yanh RKP was issued before the report on the realization of the APBN 1/2025 semester, took the economic growth limit of less than 5.3%.

Second, Inflation of the problem There is no significant change which is both at 2.5% more than 1%. SecondRegarding the exchange rate of the roupine, Prabowo is targeting 16.00 to 16,900 or more than the target compiled by Jokowi which is in the RP15,000 – 15,900 range by US dollar (United States). Third, The objective of the Prabowo era exchange reserve is also higher, at 162.4 billion US dollars. While the government version of Jokowi is only $ 143.3 billion -US dollars -us $ 147.2 billion.

Fourth, The governments of Prabowo and Jokowi have the same objective linked to manufacturing contributions to GDP which is 20.8%. Fifth, With regard to budgetary performance, the objective of the Prabowo state income ratio in 2025 was recorded at 12.36% of Batau GDP was not far from the lower limit of the Jokowi era at 12.30%. Sixth, The 2025 tax ratio in the Prabowo era is targeted at 10.24%. The Jokowi version at 10.1% – 10.3%.

SeventhThe main equilibrium deficit of 0.14% – 0.61% of GDP (Jokowi), Prabowo set a target to a deficit of 0.26%. EighthThe APBN deficit is 2.53% or in the middle of the Jokowi era target at 2.29% – 2.82%. Government prospects in 2025 APBN deficit at 2.78%. Ninth, With regard to the debt ratio with gross domestic product (GDP), tarbowo targets at 39.15%. Inside policy The Jokowi era was 37.82% – 38.71%.

Tenth, The version of Prabowo of the investment growth lens is also less than the 5.61%jokowi version. In the presidential regulations of the Jokowi era, investment growth at 6 and% – 7.8%.

Economic growth 6%

The Minister of Finance (Minister of Finance) Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa estimates that the economic growth of Indonesia can penetrate 6.5% by maintaining liquidity so that the private sector can play more roles. Purbaya is thinking about economic performance in the previous government era, which shows the importance of money supply in the system to support growth.

He noted that during President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), the average economy increased by almost 6% thanks to the average growth of primary money or basic money greater than 17% and an increase in loan of up to 22%.

Conversely, during President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), growth was only slightly less than 5% while basic money growth has slowed about 7%, the same stagnant of 0% in the past two years before Pandemi COVID-19.

According to him, the sharp increase in money supply and credit in the SBY government era has made the private sector a major economic growth engine. Meanwhile, the Jokowi government era which refused growth of money has shown that economic growth was more motivated by the development of public spending.

Consequently, Purbaya believes that the economic growth of Indonesia can be maximized if two models of the Sby and Jokowi era are combined. In other words, the private sector and the tax government both encourage economic growth.

“It's just a simple step that might not be too long so that we can see the impact, perhaps [pertumbuhan ekonomi] 6.5% is wide open if we leave the private sector [sektor swasta] Work, “said Purbaya at a working meeting with Commission XI of the House of Representatives on Tuesday (9/9/2025).

He revealed that the first step that had been taken was to channel 200 billions of government cash flows stored in banking in Indonesia to the banking system. Of the total of 425 billions of redness from the government in Bi, some are sunk to loosen liquidity and provide growth space for the real sector. “If it goes to the system, I will ask the central bank, do not absorb the money later. [BI] By organizing a monetary policy, we are on the budgetary side which takes place a little, but later, they will also support. This means that the economy will be able to live again, ”said Purbaya.

He acknowledged that if the government's hundreds of billion government was distributed to the banking system, the government could not use it for program costs. However, he continued, the private sector will take over.

In addition to maintaining liquidity, Purbaya is also committed to improving budgetary absorption which is often slow. He promised to regularly monitor spending performance and ask the institution's units to accelerate the execution of the program. “I am among those who believe that economic agents have their own brain. The government is not possible to control all economic agents to walk, but I create conditions where they think and walk and can grow, can do business with the atmosphere of the situation. This is what we want to create,” concluded Purbaya.