Imran Khan of prison urges Pakistan to send a delegation of peace to Afghanistan





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently imprisoned, urged the government to send a peace delegation to Afghanistan to meet growing security challenges, according to a message shared through his family.

Khan, who also heads the Pakistani opposition party Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), proposed that the delegation be managed by the nationalist politician Pashtoune Mahmood Khan Achakzai. He said talks should involve three parties: residents of the Pakistani tribal areas, the Taliban administration in Afghanistan and the Afghan people.

Without the support of these three parties, no lasting operation or solution can exist, said Khan, according to a account published on a social media page linked to him.

The former Prime Minister criticized the ongoing military operations in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying that they would only eat terrorism. When police are trying to control this growing terrorism, governance and law and order flow, he said.

Khan also accused the powerful Pakistans The army chief, General Asim Munnir, of deliberately harming the ties with Kabul and pushing the country to the conflict. He allegedly allegedly sought to appease anti-taliban lobbies and to present himself as a Savior to the west.

He condemned the repression of Islamabads against Afghan refugees, saying that Afghans who have lived in Pakistan for generations have been expelled in violation of religious, moral and international rights. He added that military operations in the tribal belt under the pretext of fighting terrorism had aggravated instability.

These policies kill Pakistani all over the world, soldiers and innocent civilians, Khan said. Peace will never come this way. Sustainable peace is always carried out by dialogue.

Khan called for an urgent meeting of the provincial and national legislators of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the provincial Minister to find solutions to local security problems and introduce measures to protect peace.

The Pakistani army and government did not respond to Khans' latest statements.

