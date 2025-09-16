Politics
Regarding the document, the KPU stressed that there was no effort to protect Jokowi
Jakarta, Beritajateng.tv The General Electoral Commission (KPU) responded to the accusation according to which their decision to maintain a certain number of documents for the requirements for the presidential candidates (presidential candidates) and the vice-presidential candidates (vice-president), including the diploma documents, was to protect President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and his son who was also vice-president of the Republic of the Republic. Gibran Rakabuming Raka.
The president of KPU, Mohammad Afifuddin, stressed that politics had nothing to do with the protection of certain parts. But on the basis of the provisions whose regulations are contained in the Act respecting the opening of information (KIP).
There is no special treatment for Jokowi and Gibran
Afifuddin explained that the decision to cover access to 16 documents from the presidential and vice-presidential requirements was one of the consequences that the KPU had to make when there was a request related to these documents.
“Nothing is protected, it is a consequence test that we must do when there is a part that requires in our PPID. There are therefore information according to which the institution must then regulate which is excluded, which is not,” said Afifuddin.
Read also: KPU Central Java inaugurates the working group on the prevention of sexual violence, the emphasis on education and anticipation
Afifuddin stressed that the reasons for the security of the document were based on the law on the opening of public information. In particular article 17 which regulates the data excluded.
“The point generally concerns someone's data and parties that regulate later if we set them in the appointment of the president and the vice-president, including current data. This is linked to excluded data as stipulated in article 17 Letter G and the letter H,” added AFIF.
The data regulation process based on the approval or decision of the court
In addition, AFIF said that the documents could only be opened if there was an agreement of the party concerned. Or due to the court's decision in accordance with article 18 letter a paragraph 2 of the information law.
“We organize existing data documents with us, in the meantime, there are things that must be with approval and also because of the court's decision,” said AFIF.
AFIF also pointed out that this rule is generally accepted to all candidates for the presidential and vice-presidents, no matter who they are.
“Nothing, nothing, this applies to the public. All the data parameters that can be invited to data later,” he said.
On the other hand, the Secretary Statutory Sub-Minister (Waminsneg), Jury Ardiantoro, gave clarifications linked to the alleged intervention of the Palace on the decision of the KPU.
The jury stressed that the KPU is an independent institution that works without the influence of other institutions, including the executive.
“It cannot be influenced by other institutions by the executive. It is an independent institution, we respect,” said the jury, said the palace respected the KPU decision to take.
KPU highlights the principle of independence and transparency
This decision of this KPU confirmed their commitment to maintain the principle of independence and transparency in the implementation of the elections.
|
Sources
2/ https://beritajateng.tv/rahasiakan-dokumen-capres-cawapres-kpu-tak-ada-upaya-lindungi-jokowi-dan-gibran/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prime Minister Modi receives a Trump birthday call, the two leaders claim to take the links of India-Us to “new summits”
- Is Turkey a possible target for Israel?
- Men's Tennis Gastheer Denison Invitational
- After the shooting, 13 years of comfort 6 years while shooting MN
- Gaza: 'Ethnic cleaning of steroids' says Marwan Barbhouthi's son
- Miller announces the solution of border earthquakes in partnership with SPG Canada and NormanMax
- The founder of the PTI refuses to appoint operators of his social media accounts
- Chinese investors control the nickel industry, is there a gap in corruption?
- British Trump: A controversial state visit is not new, but no one has this background | British news
- ABB to invest $ 110 million US in American manufacturing
- Tom Brady, Fanatics, Riyadh Season, Fox Sports and OBB Media announce a groundbreaking inaugural flag football event – Fanatics Inc
- Utah attorney seeks death penalty for Charlie Kirk suspect Tyler Robinson. #CharlieKirk #BBCNews