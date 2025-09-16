Regarding the document, the KPU stressed that there was no effort to protect Jokowi

Jakarta, Beritajateng.tv The General Electoral Commission (KPU) responded to the accusation according to which their decision to maintain a certain number of documents for the requirements for the presidential candidates (presidential candidates) and the vice-presidential candidates (vice-president), including the diploma documents, was to protect President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and his son who was also vice-president of the Republic of the Republic. Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

The president of KPU, Mohammad Afifuddin, stressed that politics had nothing to do with the protection of certain parts. But on the basis of the provisions whose regulations are contained in the Act respecting the opening of information (KIP).

There is no special treatment for Jokowi and Gibran

Afifuddin explained that the decision to cover access to 16 documents from the presidential and vice-presidential requirements was one of the consequences that the KPU had to make when there was a request related to these documents.

“Nothing is protected, it is a consequence test that we must do when there is a part that requires in our PPID. There are therefore information according to which the institution must then regulate which is excluded, which is not,” said Afifuddin.

Afifuddin stressed that the reasons for the security of the document were based on the law on the opening of public information. In particular article 17 which regulates the data excluded.

“The point generally concerns someone's data and parties that regulate later if we set them in the appointment of the president and the vice-president, including current data. This is linked to excluded data as stipulated in article 17 Letter G and the letter H,” added AFIF.

The data regulation process based on the approval or decision of the court

In addition, AFIF said that the documents could only be opened if there was an agreement of the party concerned. Or due to the court's decision in accordance with article 18 letter a paragraph 2 of the information law.

“We organize existing data documents with us, in the meantime, there are things that must be with approval and also because of the court's decision,” said AFIF.

AFIF also pointed out that this rule is generally accepted to all candidates for the presidential and vice-presidents, no matter who they are.

“Nothing, nothing, this applies to the public. All the data parameters that can be invited to data later,” he said.

On the other hand, the Secretary Statutory Sub-Minister (Waminsneg), Jury Ardiantoro, gave clarifications linked to the alleged intervention of the Palace on the decision of the KPU.

The jury stressed that the KPU is an independent institution that works without the influence of other institutions, including the executive.

“It cannot be influenced by other institutions by the executive. It is an independent institution, we respect,” said the jury, said the palace respected the KPU decision to take.

KPU highlights the principle of independence and transparency

This decision of this KPU confirmed their commitment to maintain the principle of independence and transparency in the implementation of the elections.