

“The interests of the parties come first” of Joseph Torigian focuses on an important but often misunderstood Chinese revolutionary. By Massimo Introvigne Joseph Torigian (screenshot) and his new book. “The interests of the party come first: the life of Xi Zhongxun, father of Xi Jinping The secretary of the CPC since 2012 and the president of China since 2013. He has promoted a personal dictatorship and a cult of his personality which recalls President Mao, and a repression against all stronger religions than in the previous decades, who found his legal expression in the new regulations on religious affairs. “href =” https://bitterwinter.org/vocabulary/xi-jinping/ “Target =” _ blank “data-gt-translate-attribute =”[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”linlavisdepentée-teentexpériencesImétantswhichhavenotbeenmadefromwhicharethesurgery[{“Attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>xijinping”(stanforduniverseypress2025)byamericanacjosephtorigianprovidesadetailedAccountofxizhongxun'slifehightingtheSignitheSIGNIFICANTEDEDEDEXPERRIESTHAPEDHIMANDHISROLEWITHINECHINESCOMMUNTY(CCP[{“attribut=””tabindex=”0″role=”linLaviemettantenévidencelesévénementsetexpériencesimportantsquil'ontfaçonnéainsiquesonrôleauseinduParticommunistechinois(CCP[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>XiJinping”(StanfordUniversityPress2025)byAmericanacademicJosephTorigianprovidesadetailedaccountofXiZhongxun’slifehighlightingthesignificanteventsandexperiencesthatshapedhimandhisrolewithintheChineseCommunistParty(CCP He represents the Chinese Communist Party, which, from 1949, controls all social and political life in China. PCC members should in principle be self -proclaimed atheists. The ultimate goal of the CCP is the suppression of religion. However, the way this objective is achieved varied during the time, and after the death of President Mao, the CCP admitted that, despite its efforts, religions could survive in China for a long time. “href =” https://bitterwinter.org/vocabulary/ccp/ “Target =” _ blank “data-gt-translate-attribute =”[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”linen[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>ccp)itisthefirstbiographyofxizhongxunwriteninenglishanditisalsohelpfulinunderstandingxijinping[{“attribut=””tabindex=”0″role=”lin[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>CCP)ItisthefirstbiographyofXiZhongxunwritteninEnglishanditisalsohelpfulinunderstandingXiJinping The secretary of the CPC since 2012 and the president of China since 2013. He has promoted a personal dictatorship and a cult of his personality which recalls President Mao, and a repression against all stronger religions than in the previous decades, who found his legal expression in the new regulations on religious affairs. “href =” https://bitterwinter.org/vocabulary/xi-jinping/ “Target =” _ blank “data-gt-translate-attribute =”[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>Xijinping[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>xijinping[{“attribut=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>xijinping[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>XiJinping Xi Zhongxun was born in 1913 in northwestern China in the midst of important upheavals, while European imperialism disadvates agrarian empires, including Qing China. His years of training have been filled with a serious adversity, such as famine and violence, which have considerably shaped its point of view. At 14, he shocked a lot by trying to kill his teacher, an act that highlights despair and chaos surrounding his first life. Her first wife was deemed eligible for marriage only because her initial husband was killed by a lord of war, and she had to bury him herself. The suffering of Zhongxun, as well as that of those around him, triggered in him a desire for goal and meaning. He discovered communism almost on the descending level, initially presented to his principles by a teacher and later by a colleague detained. His deep commitment to the cause was not triggered by Marxist-Leninist literature, but rather by the novel “The Young Wanderer” by Communist novelist Jiang Guangci, who sounded deeply with his experiences of difficulties. This unexpected encounter led her to unwavering loyalty to the CCP

He represents the Chinese Communist Party, which, from 1949, controls all social and political life in China. PCC members should in principle be self -proclaimed atheists. The ultimate goal of the CCP is the suppression of religion. However, the way this objective is achieved varied during the time, and after the death of President Mao, the CCP admitted that, despite its efforts, religions could survive in China for a long time.

“href =” https://bitterwinter.org/vocabulary/ccp/ “Target =” _ blank “data-gt-translate-attribute =”[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>ccp[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″[{“attribut=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>ccp[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>CCP

Throughout his life, Zhongxun was faced with many challenges during a service. He infiltrated the nationalists, survived several assassination attempts and became a vital leader in the northwest base where the Communists finally established themselves in Yan'an. His commitment to the party was deeply personal, because he turned into his substitution family after the death of his parents and the loss of his brothers and sisters to famine.

XI Zhongxun (1913-2002). Credits.

Zhongxun is frequently celebrated for its conciliation tactics and efforts to initiate local power brokers instead of forcing them. However, his dedication to the party's objectives was firm. He joined Mao's execution quotas in Xi'an and was silent during the Tiananmen crisis, awaiting the brutal reaction of Deng Xiaoping. He has always prioritized party's interests whenever they felt that they were threatened and taught his family to do the same.

The book also explores the broader historical context, highlighting important events such as the front jump and the rise of special economic zones (ZES). He illustrates how foreigners and initiates often interpret these events and the contributions of key individuals like Deng Xiaoping and Hua Guofeng. Torigian also mentions the work of Xi Zhongxun with religion and its attempts to implement the directives of Mao aimed at controlling religious organizations, including the Roman Catholics, by the creation of the Patriotic Catholic Church