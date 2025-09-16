Politics
Understand Xi Jinping by studying his father Xi Zhongxun: a new biography
“The interests of the parties come first” of Joseph Torigian focuses on an important but often misunderstood Chinese revolutionary.
By Massimo Introvigne
“The interests of the party come first: the life of Xi Zhongxun, father of Xi Jinping
“href =” https://bitterwinter.org/vocabulary/xi-jinping/ “Target =” _ blank “data-gt-translate-attribute =”[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”linlavisdepentée-teentexpériencesImétantswhichhavenotbeenmadefromwhicharethesurgery[{“Attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>xijinping”(stanforduniverseypress2025)byamericanacjosephtorigianprovidesadetailedAccountofxizhongxun'slifehightingtheSignitheSIGNIFICANTEDEDEDEXPERRIESTHAPEDHIMANDHISROLEWITHINECHINESCOMMUNTY(CCP[{“attribut=””tabindex=”0″role=”linLaviemettantenévidencelesévénementsetexpériencesimportantsquil'ontfaçonnéainsiquesonrôleauseinduParticommunistechinois(CCP[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>XiJinping”(StanfordUniversityPress2025)byAmericanacademicJosephTorigianprovidesadetailedaccountofXiZhongxun’slifehighlightingthesignificanteventsandexperiencesthatshapedhimandhisrolewithintheChineseCommunistParty(CCP
“href =” https://bitterwinter.org/vocabulary/ccp/ “Target =” _ blank “data-gt-translate-attribute =”[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”linen[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>ccp)itisthefirstbiographyofxizhongxunwriteninenglishanditisalsohelpfulinunderstandingxijinping[{“attribut=””tabindex=”0″role=”lin[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>CCP)ItisthefirstbiographyofXiZhongxunwritteninEnglishanditisalsohelpfulinunderstandingXiJinping
“href =” https://bitterwinter.org/vocabulary/xi-jinping/ “Target =” _ blank “data-gt-translate-attribute =”[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>Xijinping[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>xijinping[{“attribut=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>xijinping[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>XiJinping
Xi Zhongxun was born in 1913 in northwestern China in the midst of important upheavals, while European imperialism disadvates agrarian empires, including Qing China. His years of training have been filled with a serious adversity, such as famine and violence, which have considerably shaped its point of view. At 14, he shocked a lot by trying to kill his teacher, an act that highlights despair and chaos surrounding his first life. Her first wife was deemed eligible for marriage only because her initial husband was killed by a lord of war, and she had to bury him herself.
The suffering of Zhongxun, as well as that of those around him, triggered in him a desire for goal and meaning. He discovered communism almost on the descending level, initially presented to his principles by a teacher and later by a colleague detained. His deep commitment to the cause was not triggered by Marxist-Leninist literature, but rather by the novel “The Young Wanderer” by Communist novelist Jiang Guangci, who sounded deeply with his experiences of difficulties. This unexpected encounter led her to unwavering loyalty to the CCP
“href =” https://bitterwinter.org/vocabulary/ccp/ “Target =” _ blank “data-gt-translate-attribute =”[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>ccp[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″[{“attribut=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>ccp[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>CCP
Throughout his life, Zhongxun was faced with many challenges during a service. He infiltrated the nationalists, survived several assassination attempts and became a vital leader in the northwest base where the Communists finally established themselves in Yan'an. His commitment to the party was deeply personal, because he turned into his substitution family after the death of his parents and the loss of his brothers and sisters to famine.
Zhongxun is frequently celebrated for its conciliation tactics and efforts to initiate local power brokers instead of forcing them. However, his dedication to the party's objectives was firm. He joined Mao's execution quotas in Xi'an and was silent during the Tiananmen crisis, awaiting the brutal reaction of Deng Xiaoping. He has always prioritized party's interests whenever they felt that they were threatened and taught his family to do the same.
The book also explores the broader historical context, highlighting important events such as the front jump and the rise of special economic zones (ZES). He illustrates how foreigners and initiates often interpret these events and the contributions of key individuals like Deng Xiaoping and Hua Guofeng. Torigian also mentions the work of Xi Zhongxun with religion and its attempts to implement the directives of Mao aimed at controlling religious organizations, including the Roman Catholics, by the creation of the Patriotic Catholic Church
“href =” https://bitterwinter.org/vocabulary/patriotic-catholic-church/ “Target =” _ blank “data-gt-translate-attribute =”[{“attribut=”””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>Patrioticcatholic[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>patrioticcatholicchurch[{“attribut=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>PatrioticCatholicChurch[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>PatrioticCatholicChurch
Victim of a purge in 1962 and imprisoned during the cultural revolution
“href =” https://bitterwinter.org/vocabulary/cultural-revolution/ “target =” _ blank “data-gt-translate-attribute =”[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>CulturalrevolutionxizhongxunaiséitéhatationmenteMenten1978IileStdédédédans2002[{“Attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>Culturalrevolutionxizhongxunwasrehabilitatedonlyin1978Hedidin2002[{“attribut=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>CulturalRevolutionxizhongxunaétéréhabilitationuniquementen1978Ilestdécédédans2002[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>CulturalRevolutionXiZhongxunwasrehabilitatedonlyin1978Hediedin2002
The life and heritage of Xi Zhongxun are also explored through the perspective of his son, Xi Jinping
“href =” https://bitterwinter.org/vocabulary/xi-jinping/ “Target =” _ blank “data-gt-translate-attribute =”[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>Xijinping[{“Attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>XijinpingthebookindhindaSthathisFather'SexampliSignificantLyshapedxijinPing[{“attribut=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>xijinping[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>XiJinpingThebookindicatesthathisfather’sexamplesignificantlyshapedXiJinping
“href =” https://bitterwinter.org/vocabulary/xi-jinping/ “Target =” _ blank “data-gt-translate-attribute =”[{“attribute=”””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>Xijinpingder[{“Attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>Xijinping'sdedicationtotheparteringhisfather'spersecutionxijinping[{“attribut=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>xijinpingdelapartie[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>XiJinping’sdedicationtothePartyEvenduringhisfather’spersecutionXiJinping
“href =” https://bitterwinter.org/vocabulary/xi-jinping/ “Target =” _ blank “data-gt-translate-attribute =”[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”linpcc[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>xijinpingstayedloyaltotheinterpretingzhongxun'ssufferringasapinfulsityeyoneedeDormithesakeofthecp[{“attribut=””tabindex=”0″role=”linPCC[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>XiJinpingstayedloyaltothePartyinterpretingZhongxun’ssufferingasapainfulsacrificeyetoneneededforthesakeoftheCCP
“href =” https://bitterwinter.org/vocabulary/ccp/ “Target =” _ blank “data-gt-translate-attribute =”[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>ccp[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″[{“attribut=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>ccp[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>CCP
The book depicts a detailed and nuanced image of Xi Zhongxun, shedding light on internal contradictions within the CCP
“href =” https://bitterwinter.org/vocabulary/ccp/ “Target =” _ blank “data-gt-translate-attribute =”[{“attribute=”””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>ccpetlarelationconstpletexperter[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>ccpandtheintintalationspabetweenpersonalexperiencsandpoliticaldationDicationDicationMatematelyFormizhongxunandhissontheparty'SinstSalways[{“attribut=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>ccpetlarelationcomplexeentrelesexpériencespersonnellesetledévouementpolitique[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>CCPandtheintricaterelationshipbetweenpersonalexperiencesandpoliticaldedicationUltimatelyforXiZhongxunandhissontheParty’sinterestsalwayscomefirst
|
Sources
2/ https://bitterwinter.org/understanding-xi-jinping-by-studying-his-father-xi-zhongxun-a-new-biography/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]