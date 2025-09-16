Minus Four – Journal – Dawn.com





We will soon have a long desired result for anti-democracy actors for the political exit of our best leaders. This will not happen due to the trainers' ploys but simply due to time. Imran Khan, the Sharif and Asif Zardari brothers are all 70 and can leave politics in five to eight years.

The same goes for their main deputies like Shah Mahmood, Pervez Elahi, Ishaq Dar, Khwaja Asif, Rana Sanaullah, Khurshid Shah, Pervaiz Ashraf and Yusuf Gilani. This is also true for most other key party leaders: Shujaat Hussain, Fazlur Rahman, Asfandyar Wali, Pir Pagara, Altaf Hussain, Mahmood Achakz, Jahangir Tareen, Pervez Khattak and Abdul Malik. We rarely get the best octogeniares leaders. Thus, most of the best politicians from the last three to four decades could soon resign.

It will be our third change of this type. Our first political cohort included the leaders of freedom. Contrary to their success to gain freedom, their governance and their political roots were weak actors and the non -elected actors prevail in seven to eight years. The following cohort increased in the Ayubs era. He married the leftist policy to approach the socio-economic complaints that the first cohort and Ayub had created, following world trends at the time. Four provinces in 1970 chose leftists to direct the alliance to power and the former NWFP chose them as part of it. But they also reigned briefly. The last one, up in the Zias era, reigned the longest. Its policy presents dynastic patronage, sleaze and ineptia, given Zias' ability to shape politics much more than Ayub and the world's loss of ideology. Populism has joined its ranks recently.

The way in which the next cohort rules will be essential because the years leading to our brand of centennial freedom will see economic, demographic, ecological, social and external threats. We are already among the most subject to crisis in the world given the sins of all our cohorts and autocrats. Politics is societal avenue to fight against all threats. If better policy does not take root soon, such threats can even lead to Doom. We need strong progressive governance to prevent politically, that is to say democratic devolution; Well-being of the well-being of economic development; socially tolerant secularism; and peaceful and respectful links with neighbors and large powers outside.

How the next cohort rules will be critical.

It is a much higher level of policy than our society has been born so far, given the stratagems of unleaished midwives. Worried, our wealthiest regions Sindh, Punjab and KPS Peshawar Valley and Hindko Belt now only choose patronage or populist policy. Only our poorest, the smallest and the most directed by conflicts (Balutchistan and the ancient areas of Fata) choose a policy based on problems which does not make strong progressive policy. The patronage policy is declining given the growing awareness, more in Punjab and KP. This trend can rush like the new key dynasts, the princess of the crown Maryam and the crown prince Bilawal, apparently the cunning necessary for the patronage policy.

Thus, as true in the world, populism can extend its catch. But it also faces a great threat. It is a young brand led by an old politician against an old brand that will soon be led by young politicians. Can Khan pass his populist coat soon to a deputy while the PTI faces the fury of the regimes? Even populists like Donald Trump, Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu have not yet provided an appropriate case study on the passage of their coats. Populism also fails, such as the patronage policy. But unlike progressive policy and patronage, he does not need to invest large resources in progressive or local patronage networks and simply wins by causing a rage via social media.

The greatest threat is the progressive policy that we need most. We see, by the voters of the middle and upper class, to focus on the poor, but does not even get their votes because of the false pace of populism and patronage. The agenda of mediocre progress presents the reduction of poverty as not a well-being objective but the best way to expand the economy. The increase in income, consumption and savings of the poor help to extend investment and profit options for companies, which create more jobs and income for the poor, starting a virtuous circle. This program can also help progressives extend their call. But unlike populists and dynasts, progressives do not integrate into the hybrid model that the establishment seems to have been satisfied with the political path to follow.

Thus, the populists followed by dynasts lead to the future, which reduces our chances of avoiding fate. But the big pass in their armor present progressives with a strong chance of establishing their claims as being the best placed to avoid Doom.

The writer has a doctorate from the University of California in Berkeley, in political economy and 25 years of base for higher level experiences in 50 countries.

