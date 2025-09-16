Politics
What was the question of the diploma suspected of Jokowi?
Jogja –
The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) suspected that there was a figure that had “provided” those who had questioned his diploma. What was the question of the diploma suspected of Jokowi?
Jokowi's suspicions
The allegation was transmitted by Jokowi because the question of allegations of false diplomas has been rolled up for years.
“(Is there a connection with the big person behind this diploma?) Yes, this is not only a day 2 days. Already, Yes 4 years ago there was already that. Yes, if the long breathing if no one backed up is not possible,” Said Jokowi put in solo, Friday (12/925) quoted from detikjateng.
Scroll to continue with content
However, Jokowi said he would continue to follow the existing legal process. Nor did he hesitate to serve all the proceedings.
“Yes, but all that follows the existing legal process, yes. We all serve,” said Jokowi.
We know, the false diploma of Jokowi was emerged in April 2025. In fact, a number of masses of the team of defenders of the Ulama and activists (TPUA) had come to Jokowi in Sumber, Banjarsari, solo. At that time, they asked Jokowi to show his original diploma.
But the request was firmly rejected by Jokowi. Jokowi then reported 4 people to the metropolitan police of Jakarta concerning false diploma accusations.
Finally, Jokowi is now faced with a citizen trial in the solo district court with the same problem, on diplomas.
Jokowi's response was continued again
This time, Jokowi was again continued at the Solo District Court (PN) linked to his diploma. Now the trial is through the citizen trial mechanism. This is Jokowi's response on the trial.
We know, before, Jokowi was prosecuted about his SMA Negeri 6 solo diploma in April 2025. His diploma was also questioned through a trial at the Sleman district court. Now Jokowi has been continued again at the Solo District Court linked to UGM S1 diplomas.
Although continued on several occasions, Jokowi would remain relaxed. This was transmitted by Jokowi's lawyer, Yb Irphan.
“Mr. Jokowi is just relaxed, Mr. Jokowi is softened,” said Irphan when asked by the journalists on Jokowi's response to face the third trial on Monday (15/09/2025).
Irphan said Jokowi was ready to deal with a deposited legal action.
“The important thing is that there is a trial, yes, we must continue to face in accordance with the provisions required in the procedural law, the fact is that Mr. Jokowi,” he said.
Irphan said that one of the requests made in this trial was to ask the panel of judges to declare a false diploma from Jokowi, as proof of the applicant.
“(The trial) asked the panel of judges, so that Mr. Jokowi was declared proven, declaring that the diploma of Mr. Jokowi as in the proof belonging to the applicant was like a false diploma. But that was indeed based on his proof. The initial proof was with Mr. Jokowi,” he said.
Today's choice conference
The first trial in citizen trials took place today, Tuesday (9/16). Jokowi will certainly be absent and represented by Irphan.
“Yes, he was delegated, according to the proxy given to Mr. Irphan, the case was authorized to me and to the team to represent the interests of Mr. Jokowi as defendant,” he concluded.
Citizen trial
Particularly reported, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was prosecuted in matters of allegations against the law by the organizers of the State. The applicant is the top of Tafan Hakim and Bangun Sutototo who filed a complaint with the Citizen Trial Mechanism of Jokowi through the Solo District Court (PN).
The lawyer's lawyer Muhammad Taufiq, said that the trial had been brought in the solo district court on August 22, 2025. The trial had also been registered in the solo district court with number 211 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT.
In the case, four names have become the defendant. The four people, namely the 7th president, Joko Widodo, the UGM rector rector, Dr. Ova Emilia, the vice-chancellor of the UGM, Professor Dr Wening Udasmoro, and the Indonesian national police.
(Dil / ahr)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.detik.com/jogja/berita/d-8114040/siapa-beking-isu-ijazah-yang-dicurigai-jokowi
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jimmy Kimmel's sidelining is a well-known script from other countries
- California, Western States issue CDC broken covid vaccine guidelines
- What would a world look like Trump
- Proof that Jokowi was afraid that Gibran was deposited from the vice-presidential seat
- Auburn vs. Oklahoma, Clemson vs. Syracuse: College Football Live Scores, Games, Updates
- Reports say the reported earthquake in West North Carolina
- Boeing expected to obtain a new 250 plane order from this country and more
- The British couple, detained by Afghanistan by the Taliban, return to England | British news
- The American lawyer responsible for investigating the resignation of Trump's criticism after the president said that I want him to go out | American policy
- PTI welcomes the “historic” defense pact with Riyadh – Pakistan
- The meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping announces against the backdrop of the tiktok file
- Crown Awards: Page Not found