The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) suspected that there was a figure that had “provided” those who had questioned his diploma. What was the question of the diploma suspected of Jokowi?

Jokowi's suspicions

The allegation was transmitted by Jokowi because the question of allegations of false diplomas has been rolled up for years.

“(Is there a connection with the big person behind this diploma?) Yes, this is not only a day 2 days. Already, Yes 4 years ago there was already that. Yes, if the long breathing if no one backed up is not possible,” Said Jokowi put in solo, Friday (12/925) quoted from detikjateng.

However, Jokowi said he would continue to follow the existing legal process. Nor did he hesitate to serve all the proceedings.

“Yes, but all that follows the existing legal process, yes. We all serve,” said Jokowi.

We know, the false diploma of Jokowi was emerged in April 2025. In fact, a number of masses of the team of defenders of the Ulama and activists (TPUA) had come to Jokowi in Sumber, Banjarsari, solo. At that time, they asked Jokowi to show his original diploma.

But the request was firmly rejected by Jokowi. Jokowi then reported 4 people to the metropolitan police of Jakarta concerning false diploma accusations.

Finally, Jokowi is now faced with a citizen trial in the solo district court with the same problem, on diplomas.

Jokowi's response was continued again

This time, Jokowi was again continued at the Solo District Court (PN) linked to his diploma. Now the trial is through the citizen trial mechanism. This is Jokowi's response on the trial.

We know, before, Jokowi was prosecuted about his SMA Negeri 6 solo diploma in April 2025. His diploma was also questioned through a trial at the Sleman district court. Now Jokowi has been continued again at the Solo District Court linked to UGM S1 diplomas.

Although continued on several occasions, Jokowi would remain relaxed. This was transmitted by Jokowi's lawyer, Yb Irphan.

“Mr. Jokowi is just relaxed, Mr. Jokowi is softened,” said Irphan when asked by the journalists on Jokowi's response to face the third trial on Monday (15/09/2025).

Irphan said Jokowi was ready to deal with a deposited legal action.

“The important thing is that there is a trial, yes, we must continue to face in accordance with the provisions required in the procedural law, the fact is that Mr. Jokowi,” he said.

Irphan said that one of the requests made in this trial was to ask the panel of judges to declare a false diploma from Jokowi, as proof of the applicant.

“(The trial) asked the panel of judges, so that Mr. Jokowi was declared proven, declaring that the diploma of Mr. Jokowi as in the proof belonging to the applicant was like a false diploma. But that was indeed based on his proof. The initial proof was with Mr. Jokowi,” he said.

The first trial in citizen trials took place today, Tuesday (9/16). Jokowi will certainly be absent and represented by Irphan.

“Yes, he was delegated, according to the proxy given to Mr. Irphan, the case was authorized to me and to the team to represent the interests of Mr. Jokowi as defendant,” he concluded.

Citizen trial

Particularly reported, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was prosecuted in matters of allegations against the law by the organizers of the State. The applicant is the top of Tafan Hakim and Bangun Sutototo who filed a complaint with the Citizen Trial Mechanism of Jokowi through the Solo District Court (PN).

The lawyer's lawyer Muhammad Taufiq, said that the trial had been brought in the solo district court on August 22, 2025. The trial had also been registered in the solo district court with number 211 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT.

In the case, four names have become the defendant. The four people, namely the 7th president, Joko Widodo, the UGM rector rector, Dr. Ova Emilia, the vice-chancellor of the UGM, Professor Dr Wening Udasmoro, and the Indonesian national police.

