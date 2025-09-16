



American and Chinese negotiators have entered into a framework agreement on Tiktok after two days of stretched commercial talks in Madrid. This decision marks the first decisive stage of the battle for years on the future of the application in America. The breakthrough intervened only a few days before Tiktok was prohibited, the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirming that the two parties had agreed commercial terms to change ownership. The agreement will be signed by President Donald Trump and Chinese chief Xi Jinping following a call on Friday. So far, Beijing had resisted us with the requirements by Bytedance, the Chinese mother company of Tiktok, sells its control participation. The sudden change reflects Beijing's eagerness to maintain his ambition for Trump to visit the state in China, with the vice-president, he Lifeng leading the delegation that conceded the land in Madrid. A central question is whether China will allow Bytedance to separate from the closely guarded recommendation algorithm of Tiktok, which is on the Beijing export control list. The authorities remain tight on the terms of the frame at this stage. The two countries appeared against a tight deadline on Wednesday which was extended several times. All the other extensions, said the US trade representative, Jamieson Greer would only be to give the company enough time to eliminate the specific terms. “We are not going to be repetitive extensions. We have an agreement,” said Greer. If the two nations agree, the framework could resemble a proposal examined by Washington earlier this year in which a consortium of American investors would take control of Tiktok. Blackstone, formerly considered Australian. Tiktok's fate has been a political flash point since Trump's first term when he tried to prohibit the application before supporting a provisional agreement with Oracle and Walmart who never materialized. In January 2025, a federal ban briefly closed Tiktok through the United States, loving 170 million Americans overnight. This decision triggered chaos on other social media platforms until Trump intervenes the next morning. In the afternoon, the application was back online, in what could be one of the most dramatic 24 hours in social media history. This episode has established the backdrop of the Madrid talks. Trump, who used Tiktok as a campaign tool despite the previous efforts to stop him, took a conciliatory tone. “I will speak to President XI on Friday,” he posted on Truth Social. “The relationship remains very strong !!!” For the moment, Tiktok is safe, but with so many disorders, the fragile compromise apparently raises more questions than they answer it.

