When the advertising video, the success of the government disrupts the spectators of the cinema
Video advertisements in film screenings in theaters are often boring. Spectators never pay to look at the advertisements. They want to watch films that are their choice. Advertisements are considered boring and timed.
The same criticism was present when a video advertisement for President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) concerning the construction of dams appeared in many cinemas. Jokowi's advertising video is considered visual waste. It also contains politics. Advertising video is largely considered a power sport: a secret campaign.
Protests concerning the appearance of advertisements in film film screenings are everywhere. The obligatory announcements to be detected are considered to have interfered with consumer rights. It is the right of the public to come and pay to watch appreciated films, not advertisements.
This condition also occurred in Indonesia in September 2018. Ads do not come from well -known brand products. The announcements come from the Jokowi government camp. Cinemas through Indonesia have advertisements for the success of building a number of dams in the country.
The announcement has the titles of the season, 65 dams. The announcement presents the voice of President Jokowi himself. Of course, it is complete with the rigid slogan typical of the #menujuindonesiaju government. The 4:30 am video only shows the success of the government.
Visually, the construction of the dam tries to be presented. Jokowi likes to present a message concerning the guarantee of abundant food production. In the past, the food production of Indonesia has only been harvested once. However, now the harvest can be done more than once.
This section confirms that food production guarantees require abundant water availability. Consequently, the construction of the dam is important.
People 'responses to watch advertising videos were mostly negative. Instead of getting a living welcome, Jokowi's political propaganda video has led to criticism. However, the government has dodged. They stressed that the video that appeared in theaters was the mandate of the law.
“This is Kominfo's task. It is the mandate of the law, that the construction which has been completed, either projects that have been completed, or are still in the process or which have not been completed, it is indeed informed so that the public can follow what the government has done, which has not been done, which will indeed be the task of the communication and information site, 2018.
The government's decision to install advertisements in cinemas has become a controversy. Criticism and blasphemy are everywhere. The cinema audience is disrupted by Jokowi's propaganda video. They consider advertisements politically charged as unfit to appear in theaters because people intend to go to the cinema for entertainment.
Jokowi's video is also considered to be forcing the visual bin. The public believes advertising while forcing those present to look. Political propaganda is considered unfit to appear in theaters. Some others think that the Jokowi government should be creative by looking for other media.
Other comments have also emerged from the opposition camp. The Prabowo Sub -iento camp considers Jokowi advertisements as a privileged political attraction. This condition is because the videos that seem to coincide with the political year. Alias, a year before the 2019 presidential election, took place.
Jokowi is considered the start of the start of the presidential election campaign. This section is considered to be proof that Jokowi used its power to smooth the steps at a period of two powers. Many have asked that Jokowi's advertising be deleted. This wish was also revealed by the main politician of the Gerindra party, Fadli Zon.
Fadli Zon who is faithful to being the opposition with Prabowo also saw that the jokowi regime was wasted. Jokowi uses the government budget for campaigns. Not for things that have a great emergency.
Fadli also doubts Jokowi's achievements. The revealed achievements were not in accordance with reality. This condition is because Jokowi always needs votes to win during the 2019 presidential election. Consequently, all kinds of successful strategies – are made to carry out votes.
“It is not in the right place, when people want to come to the movies, imagine if there are other agencies that do the same thing, how long do people expect even if they need entertainment. This announcement will certainly pay, it cannot be free, it's true, it's a waste to pay for cinema advertisements, also look at fewer people.”
“It is preferable that the budget is diverted to the others, for the victims of the Lombok earthquake or others which are more useful. These achievements must be verified, true or not, perhaps the cannulations are correct. From a point of view, there are also a certain number of problems or claims of achievements, but it turns out that they do not correspond to what is becoming true” Pandompas.com, September 14, 2018.
