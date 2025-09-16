Prime Minister Modi welcomed Bihar's Purnea with a Makhana – Watch – India News garland





Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Bihar's Purnea on Monday and was welcomed there with a large garland of Makhana. The PM first inaugurated the new terminal at Purnea airport, held a roadshow and then arrived on stage to address people. Here, he was greeted by the leaders of NDA through a garland in Makhana. Purnea, Bihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has honored on stage with a makhana garland pic.twitter.com/jcspmu5z3u – Ians (@ans_india) September 15, 2025 The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Minister of the Civil Aviation Union of India Ram Mohan Naidu, the chief minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the deputy chief Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary. The PM has also thrown the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth approximately Rs 36,000 crosses in Purnea. PM to devote the Makhana National Council to Bihar Prime Minister Modi also said that National Makhana Bihar was aimed at promoting the production and development of new technologies, strengthening post-harvest management, promoting added value and transforming and facilitating the market, exports and brand development in Makhana, thus benefiting Makhana and country farmers. The Bihar alone is responsible for around 90% of the country's total Makhana production. Districts such as Madabani, Darbhanga, Sitamari, Saharsa, Katihar, Purnea, Suppuul, Kishanganj and Ararya serve as primary rotating plates for their favorable climatic behaviors and their fertile soils. The creation of the board of directors of Makhana in Bihar will give a major boost to the production of Makhana in the State and in the country and will strengthen the presence of the Bihar on the world map of this sector. Jibe “ Never Here Hered Makhana '' from PM Modi to the opposition Addressing a public meeting in Bihar Purnea, Prime Minister Modi said that the previous government had neglected Makhana and its farmers. He said that the leaders of the opposition who came in the state should never have heard of Makhana before his arrival on stage. Purnea, Bihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says: “… Previously, successive governments have neglected Makhana and his farmers. I can say with confidence that those who come now on tours had probably not heard of Makhana before my arrival. pic.twitter.com/6coszpghmn – Ians (@ans_india) September 15, 2025 “I can say with confidence that those who come here now on tours probably had not heard of Makhana before my arrival. It was our government that gave importance to Makhana. I had promised the Bihar people the creation of a National Council in Makhana. The central government has just published a notification for the training of this council, “he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/india-news/pm-modi-welcomed-in-bihars-purnea-with-a-garland-of-makhana-watch/3978582/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos