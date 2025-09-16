



Facebook tweet e-mail link

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he would have a legal action of $ 15 billion against the New York Times, alleging defamation and defamation, and accusing the point of sale of being a virtual spokesperson for the Democratic Party.

Trump had threatened last week to continue time after publishing articles related to a sexually suggestive note and a drawing that was given to the disgrace financier Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th anniversary in 2003 and seems to have been signed by Trump. Trump and his collaborators denied having been involved in creating the note.

In an article overnight on his social media platform, Truth Social, the president accused time to make false statements about him, his family and his businesses, although he has not developed allegations.

Today, I have the great honor of obtaining a defamation of $ 15 billion and a defamation trial against the New York Times, wrote Trump.

The New York Times has been allowed to lie freely, to be mistaken and to defame myself for too long, and that stops now! He added, while distinguishing the approval of the Times of Kamala Harris in the last presidential election in 2024.

The trial is the last in a series of high -level legal challenges mounted by Trump against the main media in what it describes as a wider effort to restore the integrity of journalism.

The trial would be filed in Florida, said Trump, without providing more details.

CNN contacted the New York Times to comment.

In a complaint filed before a Federal Tampa court, Trumps lawyers accused the time of a deliberate scheme of false, malicious, defamatory and derogatory reports aimed at undermining the presidential campaign and the inheritance of the prevail.

The file cites preceding examples of proceedings brought by Trumps lawyers against Disneys ABC News and Paramount Global CBS News, which led to payments of several million dollars and public thanks in inaccuracies in their report.

He also cited a trial brought in July against the Wall Street Journal and journalists who wrote a story on the collection of letters offered to Epstein. A spokesperson for Dow Jones, the parent company of magazines, said in a statement at the time, we have fully confidence in the rigor and accuracy of our reports, and we vigorously defend against any trial.

In the last trial against the Times, lawyers Trumps claim that reputation injuries imposed in this case reach billions of dollars and confirm that they are asking at least $ 15 billion in damages.

It is a story in development.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/09/16/media/trump-lawsuit-new-york-times-hnk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos