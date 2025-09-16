Politics
Who are the other potential conservative defectors to reform the United Kingdom? Other high -level preservatives are to join the Nigel Farage party after the change of Danny Kruger
Danny Kruger has now become the first conservative deputy in practice to be lacking to reform the United Kingdom.
The defection of the deputies of East Wiltshire was unveiled at a press conference on Monday.
The chief of the reform, Nigel Farage, said that Mr. Kruger would lead his party's efforts to prepare for the government.
This is the last of a series of conservative defections to reform in recent months.
During the reform conference this month, Farage said that more former Ministers would join after the defection of the former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries.
Dorries, who served in the government of Boris Johnson, joined Mr. Farage on stage during the reform of the reform in Birmingham after declaring “the conservative party is dead”.
She launched a rallying call to conservative members to “do the right thing” and copy it by going to the reform.
Adam Holloway, Sir Jake Berry, Andrea Jenkyns, Marco Longhi, Ross Thomson, David Jones and Lee Anderson are other extortion deputies who have joined the reform.
So who could be the next one?
Sir John Hayes
Sir John Hayes
The ex-minister is a veteran Brexiteer to the right of the Conservative Party and is often triggered as someone who could be comfortable in the reform.
The deputy of the South Dutch and the Deeprics was an uproot for Suella Braverman, the former interior secretary who is considered to be another potential desire.
The 67 -year -old man has been a conservative deputy since 1997 and has been re -elected to the Lincolnshire headquarters with a majority of nearly 7,000 vote on his reform challenger last year.
Mark François
Mark François
Former minister and president of the powerful European research group, Mr. François is currently on the front-be-Bench Shadow of Kemi Badenoch.
His district of Essex de Rayleigh and Wickford is near the seat of M. Farage, and they are known to get along.
However, Mr. François is categorical, he “is not going anywhere”. He held his headquarters with a majority of 5,600 votes on the reform in the general elections of last year.
Lord Frost
Lord Frost
Nicknamed “Frosty The No-Man”, Lord Frost was chosen by Boris Johnson to direct negotiations with the Brussels above Brexit.
He received a peerage to join the cabinet, but has become more and more critical of the central positions on the right adopted by the conservatives under successive leaders.
Earlier this year, the 60 -year -old man did not exclude herself in a reform during a future general election.
He told the normal Podcast Planet of the Telegraph in May: “I am not emotionally committed to the conservatives like the others.
“I want the party that will do the work and do the work, and see how it goes.
Suella Braverman
Suella Braverman
The former interior secretary has last week not to deny that she had been approached about defects by figures in the reform.
When asked if she had been approached, she said: “I have a lot of friends in the reform. My husband was very recently a member of the reform.
But, despite speech during an event alongside Reform's deputy chief, Richard Tice, Ms. Braverman insisted that she did not plan to be lacking.
“I don't defection,” she said. “I was elected as a conservative deputy.
Her husband, Rael Braverman, was a member of the reform, but he left the party in July.
This followed the criticism of the reform towards his wife on his immigration policies when she was at the Ministry of the Interior.
Nadhim Zahawi
Nadhim Zahawi
The former conservative president withdrew as a deputy in the general elections of last year, but could he relaunch his political career in the reform?
The unique chancellor is a Brexiteer and was an ally of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.
He was dismissed as president of Tory in January 2023 when an investigation noted that he had violated the ministerial rules by not revealing that he was the subject of an investigation by the HMRC.
Robert Jenrick
Robert Jenrick
The secretary in the shade of justice is one of the most energetic members of the bench before Mrs. Badenoch.
He lost against Ms. Badenoch for conservative leaders and was affirmed by some for having pursued a ghost campaign since.
The ex-minister of immigration shares similar positions to reform the crisis of the migrants of the chain and the European Convention on Human Rights (CECH).
But could he rather wait for another blow to be a conservative leader?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15100555/Who-potential-Tory-defectors-Reform-UK-Conservatives-tipped-join-Nigel-Farages-party-following-Danny-Krugers-switch.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- American buyer Tiktok will be announced soon, says Trump
- Prime Minister Modi receives a Trump birthday call, the two leaders claim to take the links of India-Us to “new summits”
- Is Turkey a possible target for Israel?
- Men's Tennis Gastheer Denison Invitational
- After the shooting, 13 years of comfort 6 years while shooting MN
- Gaza: 'Ethnic cleaning of steroids' says Marwan Barbhouthi's son
- Miller announces the solution of border earthquakes in partnership with SPG Canada and NormanMax
- The founder of the PTI refuses to appoint operators of his social media accounts
- Chinese investors control the nickel industry, is there a gap in corruption?
- British Trump: A controversial state visit is not new, but no one has this background | British news
- ABB to invest $ 110 million US in American manufacturing
- Tom Brady, Fanatics, Riyadh Season, Fox Sports and OBB Media announce a groundbreaking inaugural flag football event – Fanatics Inc