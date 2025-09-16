Danny Kruger has now become the first conservative deputy in practice to be lacking to reform the United Kingdom.

The defection of the deputies of East Wiltshire was unveiled at a press conference on Monday.

The chief of the reform, Nigel Farage, said that Mr. Kruger would lead his party's efforts to prepare for the government.

This is the last of a series of conservative defections to reform in recent months.

During the reform conference this month, Farage said that more former Ministers would join after the defection of the former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries.

Dorries, who served in the government of Boris Johnson, joined Mr. Farage on stage during the reform of the reform in Birmingham after declaring “the conservative party is dead”.

She launched a rallying call to conservative members to “do the right thing” and copy it by going to the reform.

Adam Holloway, Sir Jake Berry, Andrea Jenkyns, Marco Longhi, Ross Thomson, David Jones and Lee Anderson are other extortion deputies who have joined the reform.

So who could be the next one?

Sir John Hayes

The ex-minister is a veteran Brexiteer to the right of the Conservative Party and is often triggered as someone who could be comfortable in the reform.

The deputy of the South Dutch and the Deeprics was an uproot for Suella Braverman, the former interior secretary who is considered to be another potential desire.

The 67 -year -old man has been a conservative deputy since 1997 and has been re -elected to the Lincolnshire headquarters with a majority of nearly 7,000 vote on his reform challenger last year.

Mark François

Former minister and president of the powerful European research group, Mr. François is currently on the front-be-Bench Shadow of Kemi Badenoch.

His district of Essex de Rayleigh and Wickford is near the seat of M. Farage, and they are known to get along.

However, Mr. François is categorical, he “is not going anywhere”. He held his headquarters with a majority of 5,600 votes on the reform in the general elections of last year.

Lord Frost

Nicknamed “Frosty The No-Man”, Lord Frost was chosen by Boris Johnson to direct negotiations with the Brussels above Brexit.

He received a peerage to join the cabinet, but has become more and more critical of the central positions on the right adopted by the conservatives under successive leaders.

Earlier this year, the 60 -year -old man did not exclude herself in a reform during a future general election.

He told the normal Podcast Planet of the Telegraph in May: “I am not emotionally committed to the conservatives like the others.

“I want the party that will do the work and do the work, and see how it goes.

Suella Braverman

The former interior secretary has last week not to deny that she had been approached about defects by figures in the reform.

When asked if she had been approached, she said: “I have a lot of friends in the reform. My husband was very recently a member of the reform.

But, despite speech during an event alongside Reform's deputy chief, Richard Tice, Ms. Braverman insisted that she did not plan to be lacking.

“I don't defection,” she said. “I was elected as a conservative deputy.

Her husband, Rael Braverman, was a member of the reform, but he left the party in July.

This followed the criticism of the reform towards his wife on his immigration policies when she was at the Ministry of the Interior.

Nadhim Zahawi

The former conservative president withdrew as a deputy in the general elections of last year, but could he relaunch his political career in the reform?

The unique chancellor is a Brexiteer and was an ally of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

He was dismissed as president of Tory in January 2023 when an investigation noted that he had violated the ministerial rules by not revealing that he was the subject of an investigation by the HMRC.

Robert Jenrick

The secretary in the shade of justice is one of the most energetic members of the bench before Mrs. Badenoch.

He lost against Ms. Badenoch for conservative leaders and was affirmed by some for having pursued a ghost campaign since.

The ex-minister of immigration shares similar positions to reform the crisis of the migrants of the chain and the European Convention on Human Rights (CECH).

But could he rather wait for another blow to be a conservative leader?