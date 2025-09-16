Trump goes to a state visit to an unstable and unhappy Britain





London president Donald Trump loves the show, but that's not what Great Britain had in mind.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer fought to offer Trump a second state visit from Wednesday an unprecedented prosperement intended to strengthen the authority of the Starmers and to flatter the American chief at a crucial time for the United Kingdom and his allies.

Instead, Trump will arrive in a fractive British to meet political leaders bespecked by long -standing dissatisfaction and royals sailing on family quarrels.

If he opened the notories of the country's tabloids, the president could question the benefits of far -right walkers agitating in the streets, feverish speculations on the position of the Prime Minister and a family summit on tea that sought to mitigate these royal tensions.

The backdrop could hardly be worse for the carefully planned choreography of the pump and the ceremony.

The Prime Ministers, ambassador of Washington, of Washington, Peter Mandelson, were dismissed last week after the revelations of his correspondence old years with Jeffrey Epstein, the sexual and financial offender.

The appointment of Mandelson was presented as an informed decision designed for Curry's favor of Trump, but rather exploded the most serious crisis of first starmers by crystalizing the bubbling frustrations with her one -year term. Starmers MP, Angela Rayner, also resigned in September after admitting that she underpayed land taxes.

President Donald Trump and Peter Mandelson at the White House in May. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images File

The notations of Starmer's approval continue to dive as a reform of the far right, led by Trump Ally Nigel Farage, capitalizes on the public's dissatisfaction to advance in certain polls.

All of this fueled the growing whispers of a leadership competition a remarkable reversal for a Prime Minister who won a great majority just 15 months ago on a stability wish.

In the streets, the atmosphere is even darker.

A far right march led by Tommy Robinson, a fraudster sentenced with a violent criminal record, attracted more than 100,000 people to the streets of the capital on Saturday. Elon Musk, prevails before, the man from the right arm to the White House, called the rally. He urged a dissolution of the Parliament and told the participants that “you are fighting either that you will die”, in comments which were condemned by Starmer and others.

Demonstrators at the “Unite the Kingdom” rally Saturday.Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

While politics seems volatile, the visit of Trump's state will present an institution that Great Britain has been turning for a long time as a bastion of coherence and grandeur.

However, his arrival at Windsor castle on Wednesday, where King Charles III should make a speech in honor of the president, arrives at a time when the Royals are also under renewed control.

Prince Andrew is back in the headlines thanks to a renewed coverage of Epstein, an unwanted reminder of unresolved questions on his role. Meanwhile, the frantic coverage of Prince Harrys tea with the king last week resurfaced the family tensions that led the father and the son to spend almost two years without meeting.

While Harry suggested on Sunday that he wanted to see his father more often, relations with his brother, Prince William, the heir to the throne, do not seem to have improved.

Starmer had hoped that the organization of an American president with all Kings guards, red carpets and banquets of the palace which he implies will diffuse strength and competence.

But Trump's visit, according to analysts, can only amplify the domestic disorders of the British, rather than hiding it.

A supporter of the far -right British activist Tommy Robinson wears a “Trump” hat on Saturday.Carlos Jasso / AFP – Getty Images

The Trumps administration tends to be very interested in the internal policy of European countries, said Olivia Osullivan, director of the United Kingdom program in the world of the London Catham House reflection group.

To Starmer, there is a fairly difficult landscape at home and abroad, she told NBC News, and a probability that Trump could say something or tackle something outside the declarations and carefully choreographed ads.

The prospect of a second state visit to Trump aroused criticism, with adversaries accusing Starmer of unnecessarily flattering a deeply polarizing figure in the United Kingdom, a mass demonstration is scheduled for the first day of his trip, with a new protest planned near the castle of Windsor.

The risk, maintains the experts, is that the presence of the prevailing on could weaken more starmer at home.

Trump is so unpopular with most of the British that no one will even be Nigel Farage will win many voters being seen near him, said Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University in London.

A recent survey revealed that 70% of British did not like Trump, and 44% thought that his state visit should be canceled.

While many British on the far right love Trump, he added, many more British think it is crazy or dangerous or both, so anyone saw the fanboying will be short.

While Trump will undoubtedly get his desired size when he landed in London, obstruction bubbles below.

