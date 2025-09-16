Prime Minister Narendra Modi will throw the foundation stone of the first first Prime Minister Mitra Park and launch the “Sewa Pakhwada” of about fifteen during his visit to the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday (September 17, 2025), said CM Mohan Yadav.

The PM will also launch the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan Wednesday, September 17, in the village of Bhasola, in the Dhar district, Mr. Yadav said in a media statement on Monday, September 15.

As part of the campaign, the camps will be organized for health and nutrition at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and community health centers. Voluntary blood donation is also encouraged, he said.

Screening and tests of diabetes, high blood pressure, anemia and tuberculosis will also be carried out in state -scale health camps, the CM said.

Prenatal control and nutrition advice will also be given for the health of mothers and children. Training sessions on menstrual hygiene and nutrition will also be organized for adolescent girls.

This fortnight will be an important step towards the realization of the Prime Minister's determination of a healthy company, a strong nation, said the CM.

He said Madhya Pradesh was to play an important role in the India 2047 mission developed.

“We are constantly moving in the sense of a healthy society. The health and empowerment of women are the basis of progress,” said Mr. Yadav.

The Prime Minister visits Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of his birthday. He will inaugurate the 'Pakhwada server'(Service Fiftezhing – To be organized from September 17 to October 2) and address the residents of the State, said the CM.

The proposed park of the textile region and integrated PM (PM MITRA) integrated clothing in Dhar has already received investment proposals from more than 23,000 crores of 114 main textile companies, said Mr. Yadav.

It is estimated that the figure reaches three Lakh when the park project is fully developed. This is not only a number, but a solid change in the life of families of families, he said.

The park is based on the 5F Vision Farm-to-Fbre-Factory-to-Fas-to-Foreign, said an official earlier.

Of the total, 2,158 acres of Mitra PM Park, an allowance of approximately 1,300 acres of land has been completed and the remaining land is also available gradually, he added.