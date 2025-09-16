Donald Trump's latest memo note sends troops from the National Guard, FBI, Ice to Memphis





President Donald Trump told journalists during a press availability on Monday that he would be in favor of the labeling of Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization.

Antifa, which is abbreviated for “anti-fascists”, is a leftist, anti-fascist and anti-racist political movement in the United States.

“Antifa is terrible,” said Trump, adding. “We have fairly radical groups and they fled with murder.”

“These are not protests, they are crimes what they are doing,” he said in response to a question from a journalist.

The comments came after Trump signed an order to send the National Guard to Memphis, Tennessee, to combat crime in the last decision of the federal forces.

Newsweek contacted the mayor of Memphis for comments by email on Monday evening.

Why it matters

The memorandum signed by President Trump establishes the “Memphis Safe Task Force on Monday.

This decision marked another high -level exercise in the federal authority to complete local police and has delighted the current debate on the use of military and federal assets for the application of the law in American cities.

What to know

The latest deployment of federal forces in Memphis will be a “replica of our extraordinarily successful efforts” in Washington, DC, said Trump, referring to the deployment of the National Guard in the city.

The republican governor of Tennessee, Bill Lee, welcomed the federal move, claiming that during the availability: “We are tired that the crime retains the big city of Memphis”.

The Secretary of War will ask the Governor of Tennessee to deploy the National Guard units under article 502 of title 32 to support operations, according to the memorandum.

FBI, DEA and Ice managers, as well as US Marshals Service, will all go to Memphis as part of the application.

President Donald Trump holds a signed memorandum entitled “RESTETOR Law and Order in Memphis” AS, on the left Todd Blanche, Kristi Internal Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Senator Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., And the governor of Tennessee Bill Lee in Washington. More photo AP / Alex Brandon

The president, who has not yet been appointed, will also be able to add agencies as needed, indicates the memorandum of the White House.

The White House has supervised the last decision as a federal collaboration in the state rather than a direct federal takeover of local police services.

The White House indicated that the total rate of Memphis' crime has exceeded the national average and suggested increases since last year, while Memphis police reported publicly a decrease in the main categories of crimes in the first eight months of 2025 compared to previous years and warned that the city was still confronted with persistent fire -of -fire challenges after a level of homicidal registration 2023.

During the availability of the press on September 15, 2025, President Trump said that he would be in favor of the designation of Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization and that he had discussed Rico's accusation against certain people, comments the administration cited alongside the announcement of Memphis.

What people say

President Donald Trump said during the availability of the press in the White House on Monday: “This is something I would do. Yes. There are other groups. And I spoke with the Attorney General to bring him Rico against some of the people you have read on.”

The mayor of Memphis, Paul Young, said at a press conference, as reported by the Associated Press: “I did not ask for the National Guard, and I don't think that is the means to reduce crime.”

What happens next

Now that the memorandum has been signed, the National Guard will be requested by the Secretary of War, the Governor of Tennessee, Lee, was responsible for the availability in agreement.

The FBI already has resources in the city of Memphis as part of the “Summer Heat Operation”, said FBI director Kash Patel on Monday at the press conference.

It is not known when the national guard troops and the members of the additional agencies will be deployed and will arrive.

No other details were immediately available at the time of the possible designation of Antifa as national terrorist organization.

This is news. Updates to come.

Update of 09/15/2025 18:26 PM and: This story has been updated with more information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-presidential-memo-memphis-national-guard-2130334 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos