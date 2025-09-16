



Donald Trump said he was sending the National Guard to the city of Memphis to fight crime, with Chicago probably being next.

Memphis Safe's working group will be a “replica of our extraordinarily successful efforts” in Washington DC, the American president said on Mutory Force on Monday to fight urban crime.

Managers of various federal agencies – notably the FBI, the Drug Encommon Administration (DEA), immigration and customs application (ICE) and the American service Marshall – will also go to Memphis, as Mr. Trump said: “We are now sending great force.”

He said that there was “practically no crime at DC at the moment”, after the national guard troops were deployed in the national capital last month and that the city's police were brought under federal control.

Trump, who arrives in the United Kingdom for his second state visit this week, signed a memo setting up the Memphis operation in the White House.

Image: (LR) The Attorney General Pam Bondi, Trump, Senator Marsha Blackburn, Senator Bill Hagerty and the governor of Tennessee Bill Lee. Pic: AP

He was joined at the oval office by the republican governor of Tennessee, Bill Lee, who – the president – asked him to intervene there.

Lee thanked the president, who told him that “will be your most proud moment”, before adding “we are going to make Chicago probably then”.

Calling Chicago “a big city”, Trump said “We are going to make it very well very soon”.

The president told a conversation he had had with a businessman, who said to him: “Sir, you have to save Chicago. You can't let go.”

Read more: What we know about Trump's state's vanity's journey or a powerful card to play? Vance blames “left extremism” for Kirk Killing

Please use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player

2:02 Trump's state visit: how will the United Kingdom protect it?

Unlike Mr. Lee, the Democratic Governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, and the city's Democratic leaders criticized the idea, insisting that action is not necessary.

Shortly before Mr. Trump's announcement, the White House declared on social networks that the total crime rate of Memphis was higher than the national average and suggested that it had increased since last year, unlike national rates.

Spotify This content is supplied by Spotify, which can use cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your authorization to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to change your preferences to activate Spotify cookies or to allow these cookies only once. You can change your settings at any time via the privacy options. Unfortunately, we could not check if you have granted Spotify Cookies. To display this content, you can use the button below to allow Spotify cookies of this session only. Activate cookies allow cookies once

But the city's police forces recently reported a decrease in all categories of major crimes in the first eight months of 2025 compared to the same period in previous years.

Global crime has reached a 25 -year -old hollow, while murder has reached a six -year -old hollow, police said.

Persistent armed violence has tormented Memphis for years, with a total record of more than 390 murders in 2023.

The president suggested that other cities, such as St Louis, Baltimore and New Orleans, could follow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/trump-sends-national-guard-into-memphis-and-hints-chicago-is-next-13431944 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos