



Danny Kruger became the first conservative deputy in office of the British Parliament to go to the Nigel Farage Right Reformation Party, reports “Politico”. KRUGER – The deputy for East Wiltshire, who was elected for the first time in 2019, will lead the Party Department to prepare for the government. “Reform UK” directs opinion polls on national voting intentions since the spring of this year. “The Conservative Party is finished. It is finished as a national party,” said Kruger in a speech announcing the move.

Previously, from July to December 2019, Kruger worked as a political secretary of Boris Johnson and as a speech editor of the former conservative chief David Cameron – writing a controversial speech before Cameron became Prime Minister in 2010. During a press conference today, he said: “The flame of conservatism goes from one torch to another”, adding that “the torch is different, but the flame is the same”. He suggested that the reform embodied the idea that “the new torch is already on, already more brilliant than the one it replaces, maintained in firm and confident hands”.

He criticized the 14 years of conservative power, declaring: “The government of our ruling time was a failure. A greater government, a social decline, low wages, high taxes and less than ordinary people really wanted. The former secretary of the shadow of work and pensions is the first conservative deputy in practice to be lacking since the general elections of last July, after a certain number of former conservative deputies joined the party. Kruger claims that after the defeat of the conservatives in the general elections of last year “we had a year of stagnation and deviation and the false unity which has just done nothing bold, difficult or controversial”. Conservative chief Camille Badenoch has been under repeated criticism since he became a conservative leader when his party continues to delay in opinion polls.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fakti.bg/en/world/1000427-political-transfers-for-the-first-time-a-british-conservative-mp-has-switched-to-nigel-farage-s-party

