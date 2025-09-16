



The US military killed three people in another deadly strike on a ship in South America’s international waters, would have transported President Donald Trump, President Donald Trump on Monday, was said to have been the truth.

This morning, on my orders, the American military forces led a second kinetic strike against drug trafficking cartels and extraordinarily violent and extraordinarily violent narcoterorists. The strike occurred while these confirmed narcoterorists from Venezuela were in international waters carrying illegal drugs (deadly poisoning of the Americans!) Directed in the United States, said Trump.

These extremely violent drug trafficking cartels are a threat to national security in the United States, foreign policy and the United States, he added. The strike resulted in the killed 3 male terrorists. No American forces was injured in this strike.

The announcement on Monday comes a little less than two weeks after the US military killed 11 individuals in a strike that was linked to the Venezuelan gang Tren in Aragua. The Trump administration provided little details concerning the action. When he was pushed to responses a few days after the strike, the defense secretary Pete Hegseth refused to provide details and said the United States had absolute and total authority to drive.

The second strike on Monday comes in the middle of increasing tensions with Venezuela, while the United States has deployed military assets in the region, including the Ready Amphibibéd Iwo Jima group and the 22nd shipping unit, and 10 F-35 hunting planes in Puerto Rico. The Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yvn Gil, said last week that Venezuela does not bet on the conflict with the United States, and we do not want conflict either.

CNN reported last week that officials of the Ministry of Defense had no conclusive evidence that the objectives of the first attack were members of Tren de Aragua and that the briefs could not determine exactly where they were heading. A source also told CNN that the Briefers said that the boat had turned around at some point, which raises more questions as to whether it asked an immediate threat.

Nothing indicates that this strike was made in self -defense, said Senator Jack Reed, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee last week. This counts, because under national and international law, the American army simply does not have the power to use the deadly force against a civilian ship unless it acts in self -defense.

Trump said the boat was on their way to the United States, and Hegseth has insinuated the same thing, saying that if someone treats drugs and heads for the United States that will have deadly consequences.

We knew exactly who they were, exactly what they were doing, what they represented and why they went where they were going, told Hegseth the journalists on September 4 during a visit to Fort Benning, in Georgia.

How did you know? asked for a journalist.

Why should I tell you that? Hegseth replied.

Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio both pointed out that more activity could happen; Rubio said during a trip to Mexico and the equator after the first strike that the United States was going to fight against the drug cartels that flood American streets and kill Americans.

This story breaks and will be updated.

