Again, Jokowi was prosecuted with the solo district court, now “Citizen Lawship” diploma





Solo, kompas.com -7th President Joko Widodo was again continued in terms of diploma. This time, the trial was brought by the mechanism Citizen trial At the Solo District Court (PN), Central Java. The numbered case 211 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT was submitted by two former students of Gadjah Mada University (UGM), Top Tafan and Bangun Sutotot. They continued Jokowi as a defendant I, Rector UGM Prof. Ova Emilia as a defendant II, deputy rector of the UGM, Professor Wening as defendant III, and the Indonesian National Police (Polri) as a defendant IV. Read also: The false Jokowi diploma trials is killed, PN Solo declares unauthorized Citizen trial (The Community trial) is a mechanism for the community for the responsibility of state administrators for negligence in the realization of the rights of citizens. During the inaugural hearing Tuesday (09/16/2025), the applicant's lawyer, Muhammad Taufiq, asked the Panel of judges to manage this case to replace. Because the judge who was appointed was the same as the case linked to the Numbered Jokowi diploma 99 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT, which previously ended with the decision of the Surakarta District Court was not authorized to try. “The judge must be independent, impartial and intelligent. I do not see that this case remains judged by the same judge with the case number 099,” said Taufiq after the trial. In this inaugural hearing, the national police as a defendant IV did not assist, both in principle and through a legal advisor. The panel of judges decided that the trial had been postponed until Tuesday next week for Re -Summons. Read also: the Jokowi diploma trial died in the solo district court, judges the non -authoritarian value, applicants applying calls Kompas.com/fristin intan selisticowati The continuous trial of the diploma of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was again detained at the District Solo (PN), Central Java, Tuesday 8/16/2025), this afternoon. This time, linked to the citizen trial. The continuous trial of the diploma of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was again detained at the District Solo (PN), Central Java, Tuesday 8/16/2025), this afternoon. This time, linked to the citizen trial. Meanwhile, Jokowi's lawyer, Yb Irpan, stressed that there was no conflict of interest between the judges and the parties. According to him, the request for replacement of the judges was fully the authority of the president of the court. “In civil law, we recognize the rights of disbursement. If there is a conflict of interest, the judge is obliged to resign, even without being asked. But if it is not there, it is not necessary. We do not intervene,” said Irpan. IRPAN added that his party always explored the substance of the citizen trial. “At least we already have thoughts, but it is too early if we are open now,” he said.

