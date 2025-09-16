



Few Prime Ministers for Bharat have been chief ministers in states. Most were national leaders, with little federal experience. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an exception.

When Prime Minister Modi took office in 2014, he brought a work philosophy sharpened by a decade of governance at the level of the state in Gujarat. During these years, he observed closely why programs have failed or succeeded in the last kilometer, and refined an approach that made him the first PM to place execution, and not only the design of policies, at the governance center. From electricity to the bank, from well-being to infrastructure, this philosophy has since redefined how the Indian state serves its citizens.

PM Modis CAM in execution as the central line of the policy can be considered in its approach to the electricity sector. In Gujarat, he observed that the villages had poles and lines but lacked real electricity. The solution was the Jyotigram Yojana, who separated the feeders so that households had supply in 24 hours and cultivate a predictable part. As Prime Minister, he extended this principle through the Deen Dayal Upadhya Gram Jyoti Yojana, offering a reliable power at 18,374 villages. By 2023, this offer had become the backbone of the country's MPMEs, which collectively employ more than 110 million people and contribute almost 29% of India GDP. The same principles have resurfaced in the bank. On paper, rural families had bank accounts, but in practice, they were sleeping. Jan Dhan changed this. By integrating Aadhaar and mobile phones in individual bank accounts, which was a weak system has become the basis of direct transfers that have reached citizens without intermediaries, trendy leaks and saved the huge sums of the chessboard. The accommodation was the next one. The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has linked payments to the construction stages, used geotagging to monitor them and insisted on a better design. For the first time, the beneficiaries received full and livable houses, reversing the trend of the inauguration of the unfinished shells of previous governments. Gujarat also showed PM Modi how progress depended on the central alignment of the state. At the national level, this has become a philosophy of cooperative and competitive federalism. The goods and services tax, blocked for decades, was adopted by negotiating consensus with the States. The TPS Council has institutionalized budgetary negotiations and has created a unified national market. Beyond these, he expanded the share of central taxes appeared to the States. This gave them a larger budgetary room and autonomy to shape their priorities. At the same time, he promoted competitive federalism by classifying states on the ease of doing business and enriching reform. These changes have encouraged states to act not only as funds from funds, but also as stakeholders in the history of the growth of the Bharates. In infrastructure, the cartography experiences of the bisag gujarates have been reduced to PM Gati Shakti, where 16 ministries and all states are now planning 1,400 projects on a single digital platform, reducing approval times and harmonizing execution. For PM Modi, well-being regimes were still productivity investments intended to empower their beneficiaries. Gujarates Drive inscription, Kanya Kelavani, noted female literacy from 57.8% in 2001 to 70.7% by 2011. On a national level, which resulted in the Beti Bachao Beti sexual program, which was linked to improvements in the sexual ratio of children from 918 in 2014 to 934. effectively in the construction of the nation. Maternal health has been treated with the same care. Chiranjeevi Yojana Gujarates have subsidized institutional deliveries, thus reducing mortality. In the center, Pradhan Mantri Matri Vandana Yojana added the advantages and nutrition of maternity, supporting more than three women's crores. The guiding idea was consistent: social spending should reduce vulnerability, extend the choice and increase the capacity of future labor. Perhaps the most subtle impact of the Gujarat model is a change of mentality. The dynamic summits of Gujarat have shown how commitment could modify perceptions, transforming a state into a credible investment destination in the eyes of investors and making bureaucrats adapted to business. It is this experience that has shaped in India, which prioritized predictability via rationalized clearances, land corridors and infrastructure preparation. Between 2014 and 2024, India attracted RS 83 Lakh direct foreign investment (IDE), signaling confidence in its execution capacity and reliability. Expectations have also moved to the citizen level. Earlier, the programs were judged by ads. Today, ordinary Indians assume essential electricity supported by the government, toilets, bank accounts, subsidized gas will really reach them. This quiet normalization of childbirth created a political culture where promises are measured by their execution, not intention. In many ways, this wait raised is the deepest heritage of Gujarat. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas is not rhetoric. Its footprint is visible in daily realities: electricity is no longer a luxury, well-being delivered directly, the infrastructure planned with digital coordination, health and education designed for measurable results rather than optics. It is now the Bharatiya model that brought governance to the very last Mile, touching lives in every corner of the nation. When the country realizes the ambition of Viksit Bharat by 2047, it will be because a Prime Minister has redefined governance itself. By making the execution the administration test, he transformed large machines of Bharates to promise to delivery. This imprint, first tested in Gujarat and then evolved on a national scale, is the decisive heritage of Narendra Modis. The writer is the Minister of the Union for Labor, Employment, Youth Affairs and Sports. The views are personal

