There was the accused who was absent, the inaugural trial of the pursuit of the Jokowi diploma was postponed

ESPOS.ID – The first session of the law on citizens concerning the diploma of former president Joko Widodo in the Subekti room, solo district court (PN), Tuesday (09/16/2025). (Solopos / Ahmad Kurnia Sidik)

Espostin, alone – The first trial of the lawsuit in citizens' law (CLS) is linked to validity degree Former president Joko Widodo or Jokowi In the courtroom of the solo district court (PN), Tuesday afternoon (09/18/2025), postponed.

The postponement of the test with number 211 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT was due to the fact that a certain number of parties which were the defendant were not present. We know that the CLS trial was filed by two people, namely the best Tafan and Bangun Sutototo.



Both have continued a certain number of parties, including Jokowi as a defendant 1, UGM rector ova Emilia as a defendant 2, UGM vice-chancellor for the education and teaching of Wening as defendant 3, as well as the national police as a defendant 4. In addition, there was a defendant in this case UGM Yogyakarta.

Monitoring Espos, The trial led by chief judge Putu Gde Hariadi, as well as Sutikna and Fatarony, because the member judge had been delayed from the specified time, at 10:00 WIB. The trial only started around 11:12 WIB. When he started, the defendant 4 remained absent.

“Those who were not present were the defendants 4. Defenders 1, 2, 3 were present by his power,” said the president of the jury in the case, Putu Gde Hariadi, during the trial of the solo district court. The panel of judges then asked the parties to show the proxy and the original file.

The parties were also invited to sign the session calendar. The panel of judges then decided that the trial would be postponed until Tuesday (30/09/2025), with the same program because there was a part that was not yet present.

The panel of judges hoped that the parties who were present that day would be present again during the next session. The trial ended around 11:30 am WIB. “The trial was postponed and was ordered to call the defendant 4. During the trial on Tuesday September 30, 2025,” he said.

Ask the judge to be replaced

After the trial, Jokowi's lawyer, Yb Irpan, said that the hearing was to be postponed because accused 4 had not attended the trial in principle or the lawyer who represented him.

“For this reason, the panel of judges determined to be postponed until a week later, the agenda to govern the replacement clerk to re-use via the post registered in the national police,” he said when he was met by the media crew in PN Solo.

Asked about the measures he would take the trial, IRPAN admitted that he still needed to explore the substance of the trial. “We will also continue to explore the substance of the trial, but at least we thought what we will do. But too early if we transmit it to friends here,” he said.

Meanwhile, the plaintiff's lawyer Muhammad Taufiq said that all the main complainants, namely Taufan and Bangun Sutotot, and his legal team attended the inaugural hearing.

The applicant asked the Panel of judges to direct the trial to be replaced by others, because the same judge also tried the validity of the previous Jokowi diploma.

“The same judge who decided on our case number 099 [perkara gugatan keabsahan ijazah Jokowi]. Therefore, with a heavy heart, we sent a letter today. Later, we will share the team that will make a letter sent to the president of the court, “he said.

“If each court is tried by the same judge, I dare say that 150% of the decision will be the same that this court is not authorized to judge, this trial must be tried in this court and this court,” he explained.