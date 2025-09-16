Politics
The reform begins to look a lot like conservatives 2.0
Nigel Farage was naturally ecstatic on Monday morning when he served his greatest as to date: the defection of reforming the United Kingdom of a conservative Minister of Shadow.
In a major coup, Danny Kruger unexpectedly announced that he was crossing the ground because he thinks that the conservative party is over.
To rub the salt in the injury, he will now lead a new reform of preparation for the government team.
Having served as Minister of Junior Works and Pensions by Kemi Badenochs since November, Krugers Dramatic Move has made him the most senior deputy to go to Reform UK to date.
But he joined a list of former conservative deputies who are beginning to believe that it will be impossible to reverse the fortune of the parties after the disastrous result of the general elections of 2024.
The supporter of Boris Johnson and former secretary of culture, Nadine Dorries, abandoned conservative blue earlier this month in favor of Turquoise Farages, while former Minister Andrea Jenkyns was elected for the first regional mayor of reforms in the Grand Lincolnshire in May.
Former conservative president Jake Berry also defeated in July, saying: Great Britain is broken.
Although there is an argument that these apparently experienced politicians help make the reform much more serious as a party, with each defection, there is an increasing risk that they simply turn into conservatives.
It is a concern that the rivals have already jumped.
A labor spokesperson said: each conservative who defeces to reform Nigel Farage bonds more closely with his failure report.
Nigel Farage can recruit as many failed conservatives as he likes it will not change the fact that he has no plan for Great Britain.
They added: The Conservatives crushed our economy and let the public services collapse. Great Britain deserves better than the reform of the law on conservative tribute which would leave workers who pay a very high price.
The Liberals-Democrats have published a similar message, saying: The Nigel Farages party turns into conservatives before our eyes.
It is to the point where the only difference between them is only a slightly lighter shade of blue.
The co-leader of Green Party, Rachel Milward, added: The lie of the last conservative government flowed so low that they decided to jump the ship to try to strengthen Nigel Farage and its mission of division and hatred.
And trying to dump people thinking that they will not be radical, Danny Kruger is a classic establishment being another of the Eun Enon and a former real estate developer.
Farage has long indicated that he wanted to supplant the conservatives, the oldest political party of Great Britain, as the main right-wing opposition at the work of Keir Starmers.
Presenting himself as a kind of foreigner, leading a new radical and insurgent party, the chief of the reform tried to clearly distant himself from the conservatives of Kemi Badenochs.
But the more it adopts the Conservatives, the more the risk of fagging undergoes its own anti-establishment message which has so far contributed to catapult their increase in policy.
For example, Kruger has raised many eyebrows when he urged the British to support the reform today, saying: if you have enough politicians, if you don't trust Westminster, join us.
He conveniently ignored how he is someone who until today was part of this establishment, as a conservative deputy for 14 years, Robert Jenrick's campaign director last summer, Boris Johnson's political secretary in 2019 and formerly the editor of David Cameron.
And it is before Farages have the past as an eminent member of the European Parliament is mentioned, or its new plan to integrate supporters of the Reformation in the Chamber of Lords (An establishment Almost as old as parliament itself).
The chief of the reform will have to manage this act of balancing between trying to be considered a serious political force before the next general elections and become the conservatives under another name in the coming months or these toxic links with the conservatives could be his loss.
Professor Richard Toye, a political historian at the University of Exeter, also seemed a note of prudence for the Farage Cock-A-Hoop.
He said: It may well be true that the Conservatives are finished as a credible government of the government.
However, the history of the way in which the Labor Party has definitively replaced the Liberals as the main opposition party between 1918 and 1931 suggests that the struggle between the reform and the conservatives could be long, written and subject to multiple makeshift reversals.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/reform-are-starting-to-look-a-lot-like-the-conservatives-20_uk_68c7ee90e4b0642964ce8c92
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan refuses to appoint who manages his social media accounts, says: “They would be kidnapped”
- American buyer Tiktok will be announced soon, says Trump
- Prime Minister Modi receives a Trump birthday call, the two leaders claim to take the links of India-Us to “new summits”
- Is Turkey a possible target for Israel?
- Men's Tennis Gastheer Denison Invitational
- After the shooting, 13 years of comfort 6 years while shooting MN
- Gaza: 'Ethnic cleaning of steroids' says Marwan Barbhouthi's son
- Miller announces the solution of border earthquakes in partnership with SPG Canada and NormanMax
- The founder of the PTI refuses to appoint operators of his social media accounts
- Chinese investors control the nickel industry, is there a gap in corruption?
- British Trump: A controversial state visit is not new, but no one has this background | British news
- ABB to invest $ 110 million US in American manufacturing