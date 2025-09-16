Industrial production increased by 5.2% in August, its lowest growth rate in one year, compared to 5.7% in July. The investment in fixed active ingredients has increased only by 0.5%, its lowest growth rate since the pandemic, reflecting both the continuous real estate investment crisis which was down 12.9% in the first eight months of this year compared to the same period last year and a lower private investment. The current Chinese on property is spreading in the economy. Credit: AP Real estate prices continue to drop, they dropped 0.3% in August, compared to July as they have done for almost 3 years. They are down 3% in annual shift, although the prices of new houses seem to stabilize at their lower levels. The secondary market of houses remains under pressure. Continuous collapse on the real estate market also has an impact on other sectors and markets.

Loading Raw steel production has dropped in the past three months and has dropped by 0.7% in August, which is reflected in relatively moderate iron ore prices. There is nothing in Chinese data that offers relief for the main iron ore miners. Byd, the largest automaker and one of its rare profitable automotive companies, said last week a diver of 30% profits and reduces its delivery forecasts for this year from 5.5 million vehicles to 4.6 million, which provided a fairly spectacular overview of the wider problems of the internal demand for slus. chin. Byd led a series of price reductions in a sector plagued by this over-capacity, intense interior competition and heavy losses. Torriding domestic conditions have led to a flood of Chinese electric vehicles hitting the export markets, where the margins can be double or tripled those available in China, triggering an increasing reaction from governments anxious to protect their own automotive industries.

Beijing is trying to force the consolidation of these industries, many of them, such as electric vehicles, solar panels and semiconductors, whose growth has been encouraged and subsidized by the government as part of the long-term economic strategy of Chinas to dominate the key industries because they have created a bad allocation of resources and capital and have contributed to the last three years. The prices of producers fell 2.9%, in annual sliding, in August, so that the deflationary pressures continue. The anti-involution measures that Beijing impose affect investment and will have an impact on employment levels (the official unemployment rate increased by 5.2% in July to 5.3% in August). They will weigh the exports already threatened and the growth rate of economies, but are a necessary effort to reduce structural imbalances within the economy and, perhaps, to reduce to a certain extent the commercial tensions generated by the wave of cheap exports which is a product of excess internal capacity. While Beijing is trying to deal with structural problems within the domestic economy, he also tries to negotiate a better commercial relationship with the United States.

Byd, Chinas, the car manufacturer, a 30% profit dive last week. Credit: Bloomberg US and Chinese trade officials met in Madrid on Monday their fourth cycle of commercial negotiations this year, but their negotiations were mainly focused on the fate of Tiktok, rather than on prices. The United States had resolved the ownership of Tiktoks a prerequisite for more substantial commercial discussions. The two parties said they had concluded a framework agreement on Tiktok, which the Trump administration threatened to close in the United States unless its American entity was far from its Chinese parent company, without publishing details. This year, the United States and China have agreed to suspend its extreme tariffs threatened in tit-tray, the United States has temporarily imposed a tariff of 145% on imports from China, China responding with a price of 125%, but has not yet agreed with a new commercial relationship. The truce was extended until early November, although it can be extended again. Trumps prices have directly injured China by reducing its exports to the United States, but the wider threat to China comes from the increase in emphasis on trade and the potential diversion of its exports to other markets. The increase in protectionism is hostile to Chinese economic strategies of several decades aimed at the world domination of the main 21st century industries.