PM Modi attack RJD, Congress for the shielding of infiltrates in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hampered the opposition parties on Monday, in particular the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), accusing them of frequenting illegal immigrants, claiming that infiltration had caused a demographic crisis in the eastern states such as Bihar, Assam and Western Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar during a public meeting in Purnea on Monday (DPR PMO / Ani)

Addressing a rally in Shishabari in the District of Bihars Purnea, where he inaugurated a newly developed terminal at Purnea airport and launched development projects 40,000 crores, the PM said that the Center led by the NDA will launch a repression against infiltration and that the country would take advantage of it.

Referring to his speech on the day of independence, where he had emphasized the demographic issue, Modi said: that was the reason why I announced a mission of demography of the Red Fort. But this is the policy of the voting bank according to which the Congress, the RJD and all their ecosystem are busy defending and protecting foreign infiltrators.

Declaring that the demographic crisis due to infiltration had left the people of Bihar, Assam and Western Bengal worried about the honor of their sisters and their daughters, Modi accused the opposition parties of bringing the security and resources of the country into play.

They became so shameless that they raise slogans and eliminate the Yatras in favor of infiltrators from foreign countries, said Modi, in an apparent scan against the head of the Congress Rahul Rahul Gandhi, Adhikar Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, who ended earlier this month.

But let me tell them that the NDA is committed to hunting each infiltrator. I challenge leaders who try to protect infiltrators to try with all their might. We will continue to eliminate infiltrates, said the PM. It is a guarantee of modis that we will launch a repression of infiltration and the country will benefit.

He also criticized the congress for insulted the Bihars by comparing them to Bidis, referring to a social media position by the Kerala unit of the Grand Old Party.

Congress leaders say that Bidis and Bihar begin with B. It is a pure insult to the State and its people. They will give an adapted response to Congress and its Alliance partners in the coming days, Modi said.

The X Post, which was deleted following controversy, said that TPS rates had been abandoned on Bidis in one eye on the next surveys of the Bihar Assembly.

Modi has also referred to the new TPS prices, which will come into force from September 22, when the Navratri festivities begin, qualifying this a major gift from the NDA government to the middle class and the lower class.

He also criticized the RJD and the Congress for prevention of sight during their reign in the state. The Bihar had suffered a lot due to poor governance of RJD and Congress. They cannot digest the development of states. Mothers and sisters will give the opposition an appropriate response in the ballot boxes, Modi said. The leaders of the RJD and Congress are concerned about their families, while Modi believes in Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas.

During the inauguration of the airport terminal, the state’s fourth after Patna, Gaya Ji and Darbhanga, the PM also pointed out the first flight on the Purnea-Kolkata road. He also launched a national council in Makhana and inaugurated and laid foundation stones of Development projects of 40,000 crushes.

The airport will bring prosperity to Selechal, who had faced years of negligence in previous governments, said Modi.

By taking a veiled blow on Rahul Gandhi, who interacted with the cultivators of Makhana (Foxnut) during his fifteen Yatra, Modi said: those who made rounds of these places of the latter could never have heard of Makhana until I put them under the spotlight.

Will never leave NDA: Nitish

During the Rally of Purnea, the chief minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, assured the PM that he will remain in the NDA, while praising Modi for his development projects. Alleging that the RJD-Congress combination has always gone to misdeeds when we shared power, Kumar said: I could never be comfortable with these people … I'm now back. And I will not go nowhere.