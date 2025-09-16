The first session of citizen trials of the Jokowi trial, the lawyer for the protest against the jury





Main session of the Citizen Trial for the authenticity of the Jokowi (Widjajadi / MI diploma) diploma The first citizen trial (CLS) numbered to prove that the authenticity of the 7th diploma of President Joko Widodo took place before the district court of Surakarta on Tuesday (16/9), was marked by the absence of the defendant IV of the leader of the national police and the protest of the legal authority who questioned the judge Putu Gde Hariadi as a judge. The absence of the main party as a defendant IV, namely the leader of the national police or his lawyer, only made the hearing lasted for a moment, and made the panel of judges decide the trial postponed in the coming week, with the orders of accused IV had to come. It is interesting, that the existence of the jury which led the trial was questioned by the lawyer M Taufik as lawyer of the two formers of Gadjah Mada University (UGM) Yogyakarta, Top Taufan Hakim and Bangun Sutototo. They are not considered independent or have conflicts of interest. Read also: Jokowi continued again, this time through a citizen trial Taufik questioned the independence of the Judge Putu Gde Hariadi who judged the case in judgment of the CLS. “The judge means that the decision must always be pro -justitia. The judge must therefore be independent, the judge must be impartial. Even if he is the same judge, who decides on our file 099 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN.SKT, that the court (district court of Surakarta) does not have the right to judge our case,” he said. Consequently, Mr. Taufik opposed the CLS trial of two of his law clients, led by Judge Putu Gde Hariadi. The judge feared the same decision on the decision of the previous case. Read also: After the launch of the book by Jokowi White White Paper, UGM Aired Podcast #ugm responding to Joko Widodo Diploma “So, even if our colleague, the lawyer for the defendant Jokowi, said that there was no legal basis, but I said that I had a legal basis. We will share the team, there will be a letter to the chief of the Surakarta district court,” he said. Meanwhile, the defendant's lawyer 1 Jokowi, the lawyer Yb Irpan did not deny that because of the absence of the national police chief as the main defendant IV, the trial was postponed in two weeks. The substitute registrar was ordered to present the chief of the national police as a defendant IV or represented by his lawyer. “Yes, the trial today is postponed, then with the agenda to order the replacement clerk to lead a re-Summons by the post registered with accused 4, the national police of the Republic of Indonesia,” said IRPAN after the hearing. The Citizenship (CLS) Numbered 211 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT trial was sent by two former students from Gadjah Mada University (UGM), TOF TAUFAN HAKIM and Bangun Sutototo. What was prosecuted was Jokowi, Chancellor of the UGM, Vice-Chancellor of the UGM for academic affairs, and the chief of the national police who were considered to have allowed the question of the diploma to light up since 2018 (D-4)

