



The day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Purnia in Bihar linked to the vote, when he inaugurated a new airport and a series of development initiatives of more than Rs 36000, the opposition congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) targeted the NDA of decision, the accusation of failures in the generation of employment, health, education and infrastructure.

A series of politically loaded posters who said Hawai Chappal, Hawai Jahaz, Hawai Jumle were installed through Punnia by the Congress, said spokesperson for the Gyan Ranjan Gupta party.

The posters, with a photo of a modifying, also said, Punviram Purnia! AB Special Jumle Nahi (Complete Punia! Now, no more special special promises). The story continues below this announcement Where are jobs, universities, aiim? The inhabitants of the Hawai chappals have been promised thefts, but even the middle class people cannot afford tickets under the domination of the Governments of the NDA, said the spokesman for the Gupta Congress. The Bihar today requires legitimate part the right to education, health care, employment and dignity, all within the State. GUPTA said that the current congress campaign, Ghar Ghar Adhikar Yatra, receives support through Bihar. He described key well-being proposals, including RS 2 Lakh Capital Support for companies led by women, Rs 2,500 monthly assistance as part of Mai-Bahan Yojana, RS 25 Lakh for health care needs, free land for landless, tablet tablets for free electricity students. People see through empty slogans, said Gupta, this time adding Bihar will vote for rights, not rhetoric. Tejashwi Yadavs Inspection at the end of the evening Meanwhile, the bihar's opposition chief Tejashwi Yadav, of the RJD, carried out an unforeseen inspection of the medical government and the hospital (GMCH) in Piania on the night of September 13. In an article on social networks, he described the condition of hospitals as a 20 -year -old NDAS snapped on the negligence of public health. The story continues below this announcement Yadav allegedly alleged that the hospital, appointed as medical college, has no functional intensive care, without cardiology service and an inactive trauma center. He also alleged that three patients were hosted on simple beds and that basic sanitation was seriously lacking. Nurses are working on a fifth sanctioned force, 80% of doctor's positions are vacant and trainees have not been paid for six months, Yadav said. A targeting the Prime Minister, he said, will the PM visit this medical college during his purnia tour? Or will he once again close his eyes on the failures of his 20-year NDA government at Bihar and 11 years of governance at the center? Before engaging in rhetoric, he must take into account the collapse of public health, the increase in unemployment and endemic corruption in his so-called double engine government, said Yadav.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/hawai-chappal-hawai-jahaj-hawai-jumle-opposition-targets-pm-modi-as-he-opens-airport-in-bihars-purnia-10252278/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

