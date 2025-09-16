A series of has won the general honorary tni rank: besides Prabowo, who else?





President PRABOWO SUBIANTO, during the ceremony of the operational and military title of honor at the Center for Basic Education and Training of the Army Special Forces in Batujajar, West Bandung Regency, a Western Java province, awarded the rank of general honor to five military personalities and withdrew the Indonesian National Army (TNI).

According to the site SecretariatThe head of state on the agenda on Sunday August 10, 2025 also awarded another category of awards, namely the rank of three star Honor, the rank of two stars and the star of Sakti.

In the document of the event of the ceremony of the Ceremony of Trade and Honorary Force which was released on Saturday August 9, 2025, the President Prabowo gave the general honor of the TNI, the Minister of Defense of the TNI (HOR) Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, Head of the General Information Agency of the State TNI (HOR) Muhammad Herninda, former commander General Commander of General TNI Punn. (Hor) Ali Sadikin and General Tni (Hor) Yunus Yosfiah who was represented by his son.

Then, the allocation of the 3-star honorary title was awarded to the Lieutenant-General of the TNI (HOR) Valentinus SOEHARTONO SOERATMAN, Marshal Madya TNI (HOR) Bambang Eko Suhariyanto, Lieutenant-General (HOR) President K Nusyirwan, Lt. Gen. (Hor) Musa Bangun, Hoesodo. Then, for the title of fee, 2 stars were only given to the Major General Tni (Hor) Taufik Hidayat and in the honor of the Sakti star with two soldiers, lieutenant-general (ret.) Muhammad Alfan Baharedin and Letda (ret.) Darus Bayani.

The title of honorary general given by the president to five retirees is not the first time in Indonesian history. During President Soeharto, the title of honorary general was pinned to Suesilo SOEDARMAN who was Minister of Political Coordination and Security at the Development Cabinet (1993-1998).

Launch from the page akmil.ac.idThe 6th President of Indonesia also received the general honorary prize when President Abdurrahman Wahid or known as Gus Dur. SBY accepted it on November 15, 2000 during the detention of the grade of lieutenant-general since 1997 and was Minister of Coordination of Policy, Social and Security.

Fourteen days before SBY received the prize, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan won the title which was delivered directly by President Gusdur on November 1, 2000 when he detained the rank of lieutenant-general since 1997 and was Minister of Indonia and Commerce of the Republic of Indonesia and the army commander Kodiklat (Dankodiklatad). In addition, Gusdur also gave the title to SOERJADI SOEDIDRA retired who had been governor of DKI JAKARTA in 1992-1997.

During the mandate of President Megawati, the granting of the title of honorary general caused controversy. According to the Tempo Magazine report, the name Am Hendropriyono which received the title was initially not listed in the list of promotion proposals. However, the situation changed on October 4, 2004 when President Megawati published a presidential decree which established a promotion for Hari Sabarno proposed by the vice-president at that time Hamzah A and Am Hendropriyono who was the head of the State intelligence agency.

The Awarding of General Honorary was also received by Prabowo Subianto from the 7th President, Joko Widodo at the tni leadership meeting (Rapim) in 2024 at the tni headquarters, Cilangkap, Jakarta, Wednesday on Februry 28, 2024. The promotion was contained Decree Number 13/TNI/2024 On FEBRUARY 21, 2024 concerning the special Rank in the Form of A special tni.

At that time, Prabowo was Minister of Defense and a TNI retired with the last rank of three general or lieutenant-general who also received the attribution of the honor of the star Yudha Dharma Utama from Indonesian President Joko Widodo in January 2022 after having crossed the proposal process, verification and consideration of the title of the degree, a sign of honor.

