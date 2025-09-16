Politics
Comment: Narendra Modi at 75: a statesman fill India with the world
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be 75 years old on September 17, 2025, he marks more than a personal stage. It offers a moment to think about how one of the most consecutive leaders of the 21st century shaped the travel of the India and the global position.
Born in Vadnagar, Gujarat, Modis rises a modest childhood to the creation of the oldest Prime Minister of the Indians of the recent decaçon a history of grain, vision and implacable conduct. Over the past decade, he has redefined India's engagement with his diaspora and raised his voice on the world scene in a way that few leaders have succeeded.
* Reinforcement of the link of the diaspora *
Among its most decisive initiatives, was sincere awareness for the World Indian community. Modi recognized early that the diaspora was not only a cultural bridge but a strategic partner in the construction of the nation.
In July 2025, during his visit to Trinidad and Tobago, he extended the eligibility abroad of Citizen of India (OCI) to the sixth generation descendants of the Indian communities of the diasporacognise who left the subcontinent more than a century ago but preserved the language, culture and traditions with devotion. An announcement similar to Mauritius earlier in March extended the privileges of the OIC to the seventh generation of citizens of Indian origin.
Coupled at the launch of an Oci modernized portal in May 2025, these movements highlighted a clear message: India no longer considers its diaspora remotely. He embraces them as the stakeholders in the country are increasing.
* World recognition and diplomacy *
In addition to this approach centered on people was the transformation of Modis into one of the most decorated most decorated leaders. In 2025 alone, he became the first Indian to receive Mauritiuss the most civilian honor, the great commander of the Star Order and the key to the Indian Ocean. He received Cypruss Grand Cross of the order of Makarios III. These have joined an increasing list of the honors of nations as varied as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, water and dominicasigals that the world now considers India as an increasing power and a responsible partner.
But modis diplomacy does not concern distinctions. It is strategic and turned forward. His historic visit to Cyprure the first by an Indian Prime Minister paved the way for energy and technology cooperation. In London, a historic trade agreement with Prime Minister Keir Starmer promised to extend the markets for Indian textiles and cars while deepening collaboration in services and innovation. Through Indo-Pacific, Modi has carefully positioned India as a stabilization force in the middle of changing geopolitical currents.
* Build a consensus on the world scene *
At times in the world division, Modi has shown skills to forge a consensus. The 2023 G20 summit in New Delhi was a notable example. In the midst of the fruit on the Russioukraine war, he directed the Member States to a joint declaration rooted in cooperation. The Presidency of the India also saw the African Union inducted as a permanent member of the G20 praised as historical and emblematic of Modis' commitment to amplify the voice of the world South.
From the launch of the Easterope Indiamiddle Economic corridor to the Global Biofuel Alliance, Modi has always positioned India as an engine of sustainable and inclusive growth.
* Technology and innovation as diplomacy *
Under Modi, India technological achievements have become a key instrument of the soft power. National Space Day has highlighted the stages of the India in lunar and interplanetary exploration, advanced propulsion systems and the development of semiconductors. Meanwhile, Indias Unified Payments Interface (UPI) found adoption in countries like Maurice and Trinidad & Tobagoan Example of Indian innovation shaping world financial systems.
* A philosophy of global solidarity *
Perhaps the most sustainable has been the emphasis on compassion and global solidarity. The Master Vaccination Initiative during the Pandemithrough COVVI-19 that India provided more than 160 million doses to nearly 100 Indiaes countries as a crisis rescue buoy, rooted in the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (Le Monde is a family).
* The Modi inheritance at 75 *
While Narendra Modi celebrates his 75th anniversary, her heritage extends beyond the India borders. For the diaspora, its initiatives have brought a resumption of pride and belonging. For the international community, its leadership made India a trusted partner, a turbulent mediator and a visionary for a more equitable world order.
This step does not only concern the life of a man. It is the story of an ascent of nations under a leader who has built bridges: between India and its diaspora, the South world and the world, tradition and modernity, the aspiration and success of the developed world.
At 75, Narendra Modi is both a symbol of the India trip and a guardian of his future workforce of the confidence of a country determined to shape, not only to testify, during world affairs.
Jagdish Sewhani
President
The public affairs committee of American India
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
