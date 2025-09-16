Jokowi was prosecuted by a former UGM concerning false diplomas, it is the content of his petitum





Solo, kompas.com – The 7th President Joko Widodo was again prosecuted before the District Court of Solo City (PN) in the center of Java linked to the alleged false diplomas. The trial with the citizen trial mechanism began to be tried first Tuesday (09/16/2025). The numbered case 211 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT was submitted by two former students of Gadjah Mada University (UGM) Yogyakarta, Top Tafan and Bangun Sutoto. Read also: Again, Jokowi was prosecuted with the Solo District Court, now Citizen Diploma Diploma The defendant in this case was made up of Jokowi as a defendant I, Rector UGM Prof. Ova Emilia as a defendant II, assistant rector of the UGM, professor Wening as a defendant III, and the Indonesian National Police (Polri) as a defendant IV. “Earlier, the case session opened its doors around 11:30 am Wib, in the Suryadi courtroom,” said PN Solo Public Relations, Subagyo, when it was contacted on Tuesday (16/19/2025). The panel of judges who examined the case was made up of Putu Gde Hariadi, Sutikna and the Faille. In the inaugural trial, the accused were present directly with the exception of the national police. “Then, the panel of judges against the case summoned the defendant four who had not been present, during the hearing on Tuesday September 30, 2025, to attend the trial,” he explained. Read also: The false Jokowi diploma trials is killed, PN Solo declares unauthorized The content of the applicant submitted trial is as follows: – Receive and grant the applicant's lawsuit for all. – declared the defendant One, defendant Two, Three defendant and Empat defendant, had committed an illegal act. – Indicates that the diploma mentioned in P-1 proof is false. – punish the defendant to apologize in writing to the complainants. – Punishment is also threatened to comply with this decision. When the major judge supports, ask for justice.

