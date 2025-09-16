



Eight years ago, Sara Fernandez flew to Newark, New Jersey, returning from the Dominican Republic, where her boyfriend lived. As she went through the safety of the airport, she heard a TSA agent saying to one of her colleagues, should I get her and put her in the scanner? Fernandez has a nanism; She identifies herself as a small person. He also turned out to be a new hiring at the Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, which oversees the application of the anti-discrimination law for the Ministry of Internal Security, including the TSA, the guy obviously did not know that I was working for DHS, said Fernandez. He had made him feel really clumsy and uncomfortable, but she didn't want to cause her trouble, so she contacted TSA and planned a phone call with him. I wanted to be, like, you upset me. Look at me. IM A professional, she said. After their call, he obtained training. Moments like it can actually stick to a person, because he could hear him from me.

Fernandez was raised in Pittsburgh by adoptive parents, also small people, met at an annual meeting of Little People of America. His family of mothers was historically republican, in a moderate way of John McCain, told me Fernandez. His father had emigrated from Argentina and had worked as an accountant. I have a photo of us during her naturalization ceremony, with American flags, she said. His parents were political, but they believed in equal rights and taught their daughter not to feel limited by her stature. However, she remembers, child, I was very reserved, attentive, anxious. I didn't want someone to notice me. Fernandez has obtained law and social work diplomas and has taken federal services through the Annex A program, which accelerates the hiring of disabled qualified candidates. She started the Equality Employment Committee, then went to DHS in 2017, during the first Trump administration. She married the man left together, who of medium size, and gave birth to their son, a small person who now five years.

Being in a civil rights office, Fernandez has often thought of the laws that have made his career possible. Within the federal government, the 1973 rehabilitation law prohibits discrimination based on physical or mental disability and requires that reasonable adaptations or adjustments to working conditions be provided to disabled employees. (In 1990, the Americans Act with Disability extended this protection to workers in the governments of states and premises and the private sector.) The DHS gave Fernandez an accessible parking space, placed PAS stools in the common areas of the office, and brought the personalized chair hangar used at EEOC during the pandemic, when treated with an autoimmune disease, His supervisor allowed him to work from the house. It was the best environment in which I ever worked, she said.

Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden had issued decrees to improve access and opportunities for disabled officials. The first Trump administration was also proud to continue the efforts of hiring and the retention of disabilities, said Daniel Davis, a disability expert who recently left the Ministry of Health and Social Services. More than one tenth of the federal workforce identified as disabled during the 2021 (the most recent data available), including a large number of disabled veterans. Over the past decade, the overall employment rate for disabled adults has increased from seventeen percent to almost twenty-three percent, with a big leap since 2020. The pandemic that has killed more than 1.2 million Americans and has enabled many other disabled people to offer employers to offer their flexible programs and remote work that has facilitated people deactivated to do their work.

Fernandez's office was at DHS headquarters in St. Elizabeths, a huge campus in Washington, DC which was once the field of the government hospital for madmen. Not long ago, people with disabilities had been relegated to such institutions, often against their will. At the Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, or CRCL, Fernandez was part of a team that applied anti-discrimination and linguistic access laws, directed equal opportunity training and examined accommodation requests for DHS employees. In 2023, she appeared alongside Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of internal security at the time, at a conference which marked the fiftieth anniversary of the rehabilitation law. They posed for a photofernandez wearing a blue pleated dress, her hair to her shoulders that were later published in an agency newsletter.

CRCL has also established policies and treated the complaints of the public. His jurisdiction was vast, ranging from the meeting that Fernandez had at Newark airport to much more serious incidents: sexual harassment in the detention of immigration, the negligence of users of wheelchairs in the resumption after the disaster of FEMA, racial intimidation in the Coast Guard, the assault by federal security guards.

Last year, a group funded by the Heritage Foundation created a website, DHS Watch List, to publicize the names and photographs of immigration judges and bureaucrats that he deemed subversive. He described CRCL as a bastion for the left [sic] Who want to use the department's tools to frustrate efforts to expel illegal foreigners. Fernandez was surprised by this characterization. The CRCL was an agency for the application of the law within a law enforcement department, without gorged, in fact, that friends of the community of people with disabilities had asked how it could even work there.

At the beginning of this year, when the government's Ministry of Efficiency began to push large-scale layoffs, Fernandez reassured that because CRCL was mandated by the DHS foundation status, its hundred and fifty-and two employees would be protected. At the end of March, she learned the opposite. His position, according to a human resources email, was being eliminated following the dissolution of the Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. The entire office has proven to be not essential or not legally mandated, just like two small offices which have monitored the immigration detention system and American citizenship and immigration services. A DHS spokesperson called the three internal opponents. The mechanisms of civilian internal security rights have been essentially destroyed. Fernandez would be on administrative leave paid for sixty days, then terminated at the end of May. She wrapped her office and left.

One way to analyze Donald Trumps as disability is based on his public comments. During a campaign rally in 2015, he made fun of the hand movements of a disabled journalist. In his first mandate, he told aid that he did not want to appear with military amputees because it did not put me well for me. In 2020, according to a memory of Trumps Nephew, who has a disabled son, said the president, serious disabled people: the form in which they are, all the expenses, perhaps this kind of people should simply die. And this year, after his second inauguration, he declared that the recruitment of bidens of people with severe intellectual disability was partly responsible for a plane collision on the Potomac river which killed sixty-seven people.

Fernandez had been so shaken by general chaos in the administration that his layoff was initially a relief. Her husband, their five-year-old son, the eight-year-old daughter-in-law, and four dogs kept her more than occupied, especially when the school launched summer holidays. Do you want children to live with you? She joked me one day by SMS. Mine are available. After bedtime, she went online to cover and exchange messages on crystals and rocks, which has collected all her life. She posted close -ups of blue lace agate and pink sugar amethyst on Instagram.

But the relief quickly curled in anxiety. His family relied on their salary and health insurance; Her husband, who is Dominican and has a green card, has taken irregular independent concerts as a construction worker, personal trainer, dance instructor and Uber driver. She should soon find a new job, but where? She had never been in the public sector and by choice. I want to do a good job, but also, I want to advance the world, she said.

