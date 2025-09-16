



US Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, said on Tuesday that he expected that a final agreement on the short -term application of bydance Tiktok is contacted when US President Donald Trump speaks with Chinese chief Xi Jinping on Friday.

China had a long list of requests during the talks in Madrid this week, Bessent said. He described negotiations as in -depth and carried out with great respect, reported the reuters news agency.

On Monday, China and the United States announced that it had concluded a framework agreement after months of talks between the two best economies in the world. The agreement aims to alleviate a trade war that has had an impact on the world markets, added the report.

According to Bessent, Trump clearly indicated that it allowed Tiktok, which has 170 million American users, to move offline without an agreement that transfers property to the United States controlled entities. However, Trump has already extended the deadline three times three times, and a fourth extension is expected on Wednesday.

We have a framework for a tiktok agreement, said to be to journalists, without developing on specific commercial terms. It is between two private parties, but commercial conditions have been agreed, “he added.

American Deal Tiktok: Why were we concerned about Tiktok? Tiktok was under control in Washington, legislators feared that its Chinese property will allow Beijing access to data from sensitive users. In April 2024, former American president Joe Biden signed a law forcing to sell his Tiktok operations in the United States in the nine months or to face a national ban.

On January 18, the short video platform was briefly prohibited in the United States. However, during his first day in the Oval Office, Trump signed an executive decree which delayed the 75 -day application. The American president then extended this deadline twice, the current due date being on September 17.

Deal Tiktok in the United States-China: What does China say? On Monday, Li Chenggang, superior negotiator of the Top Trade, announced that the two countries had concluded a framework agreement to treat disputes linked to Tiktok.

The results of commercial and economic consultations are difficult, and the American party should not, on the one hand, ask China to respond to its concerns, while continuing to suppress Chinese companies, said Li in Madrid.

(With agency entries.)

