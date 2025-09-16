



A police officer began in front of the New York Times Building in New York on June 28, 2018. Mary Altaffer / AP Hide Legend

Mary Altaffer / AP

President Trump put a defamation trial of $ 15 billion against the New York Times and some of his most eminent journalists for articles and a book to assert his fortune and his reputation partly by fraud on Monday.

The costume also quotes an interview that the Times carried out before last year's elections. The general of the American army retired John F. Kelly, who was chief of staff during the first term of Trump, warned that he thought that Trump had met the definition of the fascist.

And Trump's legal team also argued that the Times wrongly granted producer Mark Burnett for the success of the NBC Reality Contest Show the Apprentice, rather than Trump, who was the host and star of the show.

“Today, Times is a full spokesperson for the Democratic Party,” said Trump’s lawyers in the case.

In a statement published by a spokesperson, the New York Times Co. called the Meritless case.

“There is a lack of legitimate legal complaints and is rather an attempt to suffocate and discourage independent reports,” said newspaper company. “The New York Times will not be dissuaded by intimidation tactics. We will continue to continue the facts without fear or favor and defend the law of the first amendment of journalists to ask questions in the name of the American people.”

The case was tabled by Trump as a private individual before the Federal Tampa court. The deposit itself is strewn with renting Trump as a politician, president, entrepreneur and artist. And he was submitted by a team of lawyers who represented Trump in his other proceedings against major media companies, notably ABC, CBS and the Wall Street Journal.

On social networks, Trump said the trial represents a major expansion of his full -fledged press against the press.

“The 'Times' is committed to a decade lying method on your favorite president (me!), My family, business, the first America movement, Maga and our nation as a whole,” wrote Trump. “I am proud to keep this” cloth “formerly respected, as we do with false networks of news such as our successful dispute against George Sockingoulos / ABC / Disney, and 60 minutes / CBS / Paramount.”

Public figures such as the president must meet a high bar to prove the defamation in court. They must show that the defendants knew that what they published was false or that they had serious doubts about the truth of these declarations.

However, Trump did not have to press his business in the justice system. Faced with his lawsuits, other major media players agreed to settle.

ABC's mother company, The Walt Disney Co. paid $ 16 million to settle Trump's pursuit on anomalies in the George Stephanopoulos anchor.

CBS's mother company, Paramount Global, paid the same thing to settle Trump's continuation on objections to the way the network published an interview last year with the president of the time, Kamala Harris, his democratic opponent in the presidential election. Paramount Global asked for the regulatory approval of his sale at Skydance Media at the time, which he quickly obtained.

More recently, Trump continued the Wall Street Journal for pointing that he had sent a debauchery and sexually suggestive anniversary message two decades in disgraces Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein died in prison as he was facing charges of sexual trafficking with minors. The newspaper which belongs to the political ally of Trump, Rupert Murdoch, promised to fight the trial before the court. He then published a replica of the signed note, which, according to Trump, is a false.

The Trump administration used its regulatory powers to tear off the concessions from television networks. He blocked media access to the coverage at the White House and Pentagon. And, he convinced the Congress led by the Republicans to recover all the federal funding for the public media which represents $ 1.1 billion over the next two years that Congress approved earlier in the year and that Trump had signed.

The trial appoints veterans journalists from the Suzanne Craig, Russtner and Michael S. Schmidt investigative investigation and the Chief of the Journal's White House, Peter Baker. Trump also pursues Penguin Random House to print a book by Craig and Buettner in September 2024 on Trump's financial rise, based on their reports for the newspaper. They suggested that Trump had committed a vast tax fraud on his inheritance of his father, denied the money of the family members they were due and structured his business fraudulently to avoid taxes.

Trump's prosecution was filed the same day as his vice-president and senior administration officials appeared on the Podcast of the late Charlie Kirk to pay tribute to their friend. They swore revenge against those on the left, they blamed the division environment in which the conservative activist was killed.

Images of President Trump and former President Theodore Roosevelt are displayed on the side of the American Labor Department on August 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images / Getty Images North America Hide Legend

Toggle legend Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images / Getty Images North America

Former American president Theodore Roosevelt seems to have been the last president to have pursued someone for defamation. He brought an action for a report by the publisher of a small weekly Michigan newspaper that he had been poisoned several times during his third -party race for a third term.

According to an account in 2023 in the Washington Post, the publisher was moved by a parade of witnesses who attested that Roosevelt, although noisy, has drunk only modestly; On the stand, the newspaper withdrew its claims.

“Given the defendant's declaration,” said Roosevelt, “I will ask the court to indicate the jury that I only wish for nominal damages. I have not accumulated in this pursuit for money. I did not enter into a vindictive purpose. I achieved my goal and I am content.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/09/16/nx-s1-5543030/donald-trump-nytimes-lawsuit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos