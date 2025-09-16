The Pakistani army chief, Munir, deliberately sabotated relations with Afghanistan: Imran Khan





Lahore, September 16 (PTI), the former Prime Minister for Pakistan, Imran Khan, said on Tuesday that the head of the army Asim Munir deliberately sabotated relations with Afghanistan to appease the lobby which opposes the current Taliban government in Kabul.

The 72-year-old chief boss of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) has been in prison for more than two years in several cases.

“Relations with Afghanistan have been deliberately saboto since Asim Munnir supposed the accusation (of the army chief) with continuous provocations to push them in the war with Pakistan – all to appease the lobby which opposes the current Afghan government and to project itself before the West as so -called Savior,” said Khan in a post to X.

He said that the “plan to bring” first published serious threats to the Afghan government, then, in the blatant violation of religious, moral and international rights, the Afghan brothers who have been resided in Pakistan for three generations.

“Then, the attacks were launched on Afghan soil, and now operations have been launched in tribal areas under the pretext that terrorists have arrived. Due to these policies, our own people are killed everywhere … This approach can never establish peace. Sustainable peace only comes from dialogue,” said Khan. He added that for the establishment of peace in Afghanistan and in the tribal regions, three stakeholders must be combined. “First, the people of the Pakistan tribal areas; secondly, the Afghan government; and the third, the Afghan people. No operation can succeed without the cooperation of these three stakeholders, and no lasting solution can be found.” The former cricket player who has become a politician believes that attempts are made to discredit his party’s government in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“A military operation will only feed terrorism, and as the police are diverted to counter terrorism, governance and order order,” he said that Khan has ordered all KP legislators to sit with chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to resolve the challenges of the province urgently. Special measures must be taken to maintain peace in the areas affected by floods, he added. “Our allies, under the direction of Mahmood Khan Achakzai, should take a delegation of peace in Afghanistan and seek solutions by dialogue,” he said.

Khan also said that the time to accept a government from a rigged as legitimate election is over. This is why the resignations of the Senate and the parliamentary committees were submitted, he added. “My message to the parliamentarians of my party is to no longer fear the ASIM law imposed on the country, nor the prospect of imprisonment. A single individual seeks to crush you simply to satisfy their own thirst for power. The more you fear them, the more they will only delete the truth,” said Khan. Pti Mz Zh Zh

