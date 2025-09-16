Trump cannot dismiss Lisa Cook of Fed before the FOMC meeting, rules of the court of appeal





Lisa Cook, governor of the American federal reserve, during the Thomas Laubach research conference organized by US Federal Reserve Board of Governors in Washington, DC, United States, Friday, May 19, 2023.

Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty images

A federal court of appeal ruled on Monday that President Donald Trump could not dismiss the governor of the Federal Reserve Lisa Cook before the Central Bank's political committee votes on the opportunity to reduce interest rates.

Decision 2-1 of a panel of judges from the American Court of Appeal for the Columbia district circuit means that Cook, a member of the Fed Governors' Council, can participate in the two-day Pivot meeting from Tuesday morning.

Trump lawyers submitted an emergency request on Thursday to suspend a lower justice decision, which prevented Cook's dismissal from taking effect while his trial against the president's action continues.

But they “did not meet the strict requirements of a pending call,” ruled the court of appeal in its brief prescription on Monday evening.

White House spokesman Kush Desai said that Trump administration would appeal the decision at the Supreme Court.

“The president legally withdrew Lisa Cook due. The administration will appeal this decision and awaits an ultimate victory on the issue,” said Desai in a statement.

Trump moved to Fire Cook at the end of August “due”, citing the allegations of mortgage fraud put forward by the director of finance of the housing of his administration, Bill Pulte.

This decision was unprecedented, although Trump, who wants cut interest rates, has repeatedly shown little respect for the concerns about the independence of the Central Bank.

He frequently attacked the president of the Fed, Powell to refuse to reduce the prices, and to planned points to try to dismiss him, although the Supreme Court seemed to offer a certain coverage for Powell in a decision of May.

Trump fell threats to Powell, but he followed to move to Fire Cook, a man named former president Joe Bidenwho voted in Lockstep with Powell.

Cook continued to block his shot. She denied having committed mortgage fraud.

The panel of three judges who take care of the call includes J. Michelle Childs and Bradley Garcia, two nominees from former president Joe Biden, who went against Trump's candidacy for a quick stay.

US District Judge Jia COBB, who blocked COOK's dismissal last week, was “correct” when Trump's action had probably violated the Constitution's regular procedural procedure clause, wrote Garcia in a concordant statement.

“For this reason and because of the myriad of unique characteristics of this case compared to other recent challenges to presidential moves, I vote to refuse the government's emergency request for an unanswered call,” wrote Garcia in his competition, which was joined by Childs.

The third judge, appointed by Trump, Gregory Katsas, said in a dissident statement that would have granted the president's request.

Katsas said he disagreed with COBB's conclusions that Cook could not be deleted for driving that preceded his appointment to the Fed, and that she has a real estate interest protected by the Constitution in his office.

“In my opinion, the two assets are mistaken, and the equitable balance here gives advice in favor of the government,” wrote Katsas. “So, I would grant the government's request for a suspended suspension.”

