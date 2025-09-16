



Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka is considered to commit acts against the law because his diploma is doubtful. Gibran was caught civilly. Responding to this, the father of Gibran, who is also a former president Joko Widodo, suspected that there was support behind the applicant. To face the civil prosecution, Gibran Rakabuming Raka no longer used a state lawyer, but had appointed a private legal team. Gibran's lawyer confirmed that he had received a Gibran proxy on September 9 and that he was ready to face the entire trial. “We are a professional lawyer, already personal, representative Gibran,” said Gibran lawyer Dadang Herli Saputra. Gibran was continued by an alleged irritation defender of the educational requirements he used during the registration as a vice-presidential candidate during the presidential election of 2024. The lawyer continued Gibran and the KPU with a request for RP125 Billions. According to the plaintiff, the Singapore Singapore secondary school Gibran diploma secondary school Orchid Park and the Increte d'Ecregation Uts Sydney died of his equality with secondary school diplomas in Indonesia. The civil trial session against Gibran was delayed because the legal position of the defendant 1 Gibran and the defendant of 2 kpu was considered incomplete. Advocate Subhan Palal continued the vice-president Gibran Rakabumingraka and Kpu with requests from 125 rpworms linked to the validity of Gibran's education requirements. From the KPU page, Gibran has been recorded twice in secondary school education (SMA), namely at the Singapore Orchid Park secondary school in 2022 to 2024 and the Sydney research INSE in 2004 to 2007. However, the applicant has doubled the Gibran diploma in the two schools to be named to be named as vice-president because he did not gradce Indones. “This is a default default. The condition swears in the form of subjective requirements, the educational requirements are subjective, we therefore oppose it,” said the applicant, Subhan Palal. Jokowi accuses that there is great strength behind the controversy of a false diploma Meanwhile, Jokowi assessed that there were those who generated the issue of diplomas that constantly attacked his family. “The Jokowi diploma is exposed, the Gibran diploma is exposed later until the Janhes diploma is exposed. Anyway, follow the existing legal process. Everything we serve,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.metrotvnews.com/play/k8oCVz1O-keabsahan-ijazah-diragukan-gibran-digugat-perdata-rp125-triliun The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos