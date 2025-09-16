Politics
Should the program of travel controls for foreign missions extend to Turkey? | American Enterprise Institute
Erdoan welcomed Hamas in Türkiye, spoke of the use of its soldiers against Israel and spied on Turkish dissidents in America
The 1982 foreign missions law research To respond to the concern that sponsors of the state of terror or other hostile countries could use their embassies and consulates, as well as their diplomatic privileges, to coordinate terrorism and espionage against American citizens. Such a concern was not simply a paranoia: the Soviet Union and its East Blocs allies led spying networks of their missions. President Jimmy Carter, on the other hand, has not broken American relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran when she seized the United States Embassy in Tehran, holding fifty-two diplomats for 444 days; He maintained relations in April 1980 after the Iranian embassy on Massachusetts avenue in Washington, DC, coordinated A blow against a dissident living in Bethesda, Maryland.
Nine countries today stay In the program of travel controls abroad: Belarus, People's Republic of China, Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Russia, Syria and Venezuela. It may be revealing that, although President Donald prevails over the public adoption of the acting president of the Syrias, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, a former terrorist sought, the State Department does not trust him and his people appointed enough to browse the United States.
It may now be time to add Turkey to the list.
President Recep Tayyip Erdoan once was looking to project a moderate face; Any pretension for his real agenda has now disappeared.
Erdoan compares Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler, and calls Israel a terrorist state that seeks to sow chaos and instability in his quest for the great Israel. More broadly, Erdoan dehumanizes the Jews and encourages anti -Semitism, in Türkiye and abroad. With subsidies from the Erdoans ruling party, Hitlers My fight has become best seller in Türkiye, and Emine Erdoan, the prodigal wife of presidents, urged the Turks to see a movie Erdoans Associates financed Jews as causing war in Iraq in order to circulate in the organs of dead Muslims.
The problem is not just his rhetoric, however. Erdoan launched the possibility of using the Turkish army against Israel. Perhaps Western officials can raise their shoulders as bombing, but such declarations condition and encourage the Turkish public.
He also welcomed Hamas with open arms. Today, the leaders of Hamas based in Türkiye provide more terrorist attacks against the Jewish state than the attacks of Hamas based in Iran. After October 7, 2023, the massacre of Hamas in Israel, Turkey has undoubtedly become most important in Hamas than in Iran or Qatar.
Turkey also has an increasingly long history of American targeting and harassment of American sailors on American sailors on port visits and holidays on the ground.
Turkey and the almost governmental foundations and organizations it sets up in the United StatesMore and more spyAnd maybe even target Turkish dissidents on American soil. In 2017, Erdoan ordered his bodyguards Totattackkurdish and Turks in the heart of Washington, DC; Many bodyguards then used diplomatic immunity supposed to escape responsibility. The attack on the Sheridan circle shows that Turkish officials will not hesitate to use their diplomatic privileges to lead a terror. In 2017, they were perhaps Kurds, Armenians and followers of the theologian Fethullah Glen, unique Erdoans who became an adversary; In 2025, it could be Jews who go to the Synagogue on the High Days or the supporters of Israel commemorating the second anniversary of the pogrom on October 7.
Turning supporters often put pressure on the holding of Turkey responsible for its actions by arguing that Turkey is too important as a member of NATO to appoint as a terrorist sponsor. However, by applying travel checks abroad, the limitations of Turkey, the limitation of its diplomats to travel less than twenty-five miles of the White House and the Columbus Circle in New Yorkturks could always perform all the necessary cases, but being much less able to harass or monitor dissidents, Jews and other Americans. This would also help the FBI continue its mission to ensure the safety of the Americans.
For Turkish diplomats, trips to the United States are a privilege, not a right. And while Trump is partial in Erdoan, his chief of commander is to keep the Americans safe. It's time to put Turkish diplomats on a leash.
