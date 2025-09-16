Your support helps us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change in Big Tech, the independent is on the ground when history develops. Whether it is to investigate the finances of the Pro-Trump PAC of Elon Musk or to produce our latest documentary, “ The A Word '', which highlights American women who fight for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts of messaging. At such a critical moment in American history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to talk to both sides of history. Independence is reliable by Americans in the whole political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media, we choose not to prevent Americans from our reports and analyzes with payment walls. We believe that quality journalism should be available for everyone, paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Learn more

IPrime Minister Ndian Narendra Modi celebrates his 75th anniversary on Wednesday, an age considered for a long time as the unwritten cut -off point for political careers within his own Hindu Nationalist Party Bharatiya Janata (BJP).

While schools and newspapers have published birthday messages for the Prime Minister and blood collections should be held to mark the occasion, among the opposition parties and on social networks, the benchmark asked a question at what age is too old to reign?

The Debate on the Age of Modis took off in July after the comments of an improbable source of the long -standing ally of Modi and the leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), by Mohan Bhagwat. The RSS is the ideological parental organization of the BJP, and its basic members have a considerable influence on the future of the party.

Bhagwat recalled the words recently Hindutva (Hindu Nationalist) Moropant Pingle Ideologist during a book launch in Nagpur in July, noting that: when you are 75 years old, it means that you should stop now and make room for others. He added that Pingle often joked that being honored with a shawl at this age was the way in which the way of reporting was time to withdraw.

The commentary, made only two months before Bhagwat himself and Modi reached this age on September 11 and 17 respectively, was read as a veiled message to the Prime Minister.

Open image in the gallery Modifs Safari Gear and Camera Long-Lens for the birthday release of Namibian Cheetahs in the Indian National Park on September 17, 2022 ( Screengrab: YouTube / Narendra Modi ))

The milestone has rekindled questions about the question of whether Modi, who has benefited in the past from the suppression of senior personalities in front line policy after reaching the age of 75, will now be at the same level.

The rise of the Prime Ministers was itself shaped by this unwritten rule. In 2013, the veteran The BJP chief, LK Advani, was sidelined after Bhagwat told him that the 2009 elections were his last chance, wrote Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, journalist and author of Narendra Modi: man, time, In Front line review.

The path then opened its doors for the selection of Modis as a candidate of the parties for the Prime Minister, which led to his victory in 2014.

Open image in the gallery Indian Prime Minister Narendra Moda gives a speech during a public rally in Mangaldoi, north of Guwahati, India in India ( AP ))

The opposition parties seized the remarks. The president of the Mallikarjun Kharge congress asked: now he [Modi] Performs 75 years. When will he move? This problem is also before us. Will he go? Modi Ji ousted all the others. He has nothing to do with the country. He is only worried about his chair.

Another senior congress figurine, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, called dangerous to preach what you do not practice, pointing to the creation of BJPS Margdarshak Mandal Or an orientation committee to withdraw the party's veterans at the age of 75.

Shiv Sena (UBT), deputy Sanjay Raut, echoed the feeling: Modi forced senior officials like LK Advani, Jaswant Singh and Murli Manohar Joshi retired after 75 years. Let's see if hell is held at the same level.

Open image in the gallery Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping before Summit 2025 of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) ( Reuters ))

The BJP rejected the idea that he has a fixed retirement age. The Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, said last year that Modi-ji will remain at the helm until 2029, rejecting any discussion on his resignation as foundation rumors.

Bhagwat also said later that his remarks should not be interpreted as indicated to current leaders.

I never said that I would retire or that someone else should retire, he said. “It is therefore not for the retirement of anyone or for myself. We are ready to retire at any time in life. And, we are ready to work as long as Sangh (the RSS) wants us to work.

Open image in the gallery Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets a rally during his visit to Imphal, in the northeast state of Manipur ( AFP via Getty ))

Apoorvanand author and academic said The independent that the so-called rule was never formal first. There has never been a policy like this, he said. It was just a practical way to retire leaders like Advani, to give them a graceful exit. This allowed the party to push them in the background while Modi consolidated power.

He added that even if there is a lot of noise outside the BJP about the age of Modis, inside the party, we see no tension, no evidence of rumble. In fact, we see a renewed attempt to Modi to print on the life of the nation.

The advertisements of thanks modification everywhere in the world are a signal that he reaffirms, and not in retirement, he said, a reference to advertisements in national daily newspapers celebrating the 75th anniversary of Modis.

When asked if an aging modification risks losing its grip on the party or its influence with the members of the RSS base, Apoorvanand argued that the Prime Ministers now rest fully on Hindutva Hindu nationalism.

His image as a development man has faded. Even his supporters can see the failures of governance. What remains is the Hindutva without an excuse. He continues with his anti-Muslim rhetoric.

This did not weaken in his main district, and he doubled, he said, referring to the Modis rallies during the 2024 general elections, where he was accused of having made hate speeches.

Open image in the gallery A supporter holds a painting by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while he delivers his speech during a public gathering in Mangaldoi, north of Guwahati, India in India ( AP ))

Despite periods of tension, Modi and Bhagwat have maintained a relationship of five decades, Modi once written with brilliant on the father of RSS chiefs in his book Jyotipunj. Their common history partly explains why many observers believe that comments from Bhagwats retirement have been exaggerated.

In states controlled by BJP, Modi-Mania should be fully exposed on Wednesday. In Delhi, the right arm, Shah will inaugurate new hospitals, 150 dialysis centers and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (Government Health Center), while the Minister of Chief Rekha Gupta and his cabinet will join celebrations in India Gate, where a blood donation camp and an exhibition are planned under the banner Thank Modi-ji.

The Delhi government said it was aimed at collecting 1,000 blood units. But in Gujarat, in the original state of Modis, the officials said they wanted to collect 75,000 amazing units, creating 330 donation camps across the State.

The president of the Delhi Assembly, Vijendra Gupta, announced that the premises of the State Assembly would organize a special exhibition entitled Know Your Prime Minister to mark the occasion. From Wednesday, it will remain open until October 2, the birthday of the father of the nation, the Mahatma Gandhi.

A gallery of books dedicated to Modi will also be inaugurated at the assembly library in the capital, reported the Statesman. He will include speeches by the Prime Minister as well as documents relating to his life course.

Modi himself should mark the day by visiting the Bihar, a state that goes to the polls for an election highly contested later this year. In recent years, he has celebrated his birthday by launching flagship development projects and, in 2022, he published eight guépards in Kuno Pradeshs Kuno National Park as part of a controversial conservation project.

Since then, more than a dozen cheetahs have been brought from Africa. With eight of them who die because of a mixture of causes such as kidney failure and injuries related to mating, and new cubs, the current number of cheetahs in the Indian project is 25 years old. This includes nine adults six women and three men and 16 people born in India.