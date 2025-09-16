The president should not mingle with monetary policy – insurance news





The following information was published by the Cato Institute :: Christian Kruse “You are fired!” President Donald Trump The famous apprentice line has returned since his return to the post in January, but a few days ago, he took a little too far by calling for the abolition of Federal reserve governor Lisa Cook . Federal prosecutors investigate the governor for alleged mortgage fraud, accusing him of having misunderstood two different houses as the main residence. Trump considers the investigation enough to shoot Cook “just the cause”. The governor does not agree. ,, Trump traced the Federal reserve For months to reduce rates, publicly attack the Fed and its president, Jerome Powell . But his latest movement endangers Fed's independence and establishes a precedent to eliminate governors fed on issues unrelated to monetary policy. To safeguard the independence of the Fed, Congress should demand that the central bank follow a mathematical formula, a “rule”, to fix the rates. Although other presidents have tried to interfere (sometimes successfully) with monetary policy, it is the first time that a president has ordered the withdrawal of an Fed governor. But playing with monetary policy is a dangerous game. ,, THE Federal reserve The discretion -based system indicates that interest rate decisions can be directed to reflect the political objectives of an administration. ,, Just look Türkiye . In 2022, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan under pressure Türkiye Central bank to reduce rates in response to high inflation, a decision that other central banks do not support. It didn't go well. Türkiye The annual inflation rate climbed to 85% in 2022. For comparison, The United States At the same time, oscillated approximately 9.1%. But Trump does not seem concerned about inflation, hoping that lower rates will compensate for the effects of its pricing policies. Despite his incessant pressure on the Federal reserve The Central Bank has maintained the expectations of interest rates in recent months, concerned by post-country inflation and upcoming pricing hikes. While the Federal reserve is more isolated from external pressure than Türkiye Central bank, its monetary policy is discretionary against votes by the Federal Open Market Committee . So as long as the Federal reserve Affirms that it follows the double mandate of stable prices and maximum stable employment, most simply complain and concede that the bank's decision is the best orientation for the economy. But the Federal reserve The discretion -based system indicates that interest rate decisions can be directed to reflect the political objectives of an administration. People can be pushed or pushed, and those on the FOMC can be different. To avoid such an influence, the Fed should instead of following a rule when fixing the rates. This monetary policy based on rules would protect the Fed against criticism, because each decision would be supported by a clear and articulated methodology, eliminating any possibility that interest rates can be influenced by political pressure. In addition, monetary policy based on rules works better than discretion. A Cato Institute The report earlier this year highlights this point. The actual compare report Federal reserve Interest rate decisions at rates that different monetary rules would have suggested. The results show that rules predict economic shocks more precisely, such as exogenous expenses, productivity and salary ballizations, and reduce economic uncertainty. The evidence is clear. To ensure the independence of the Fed and give more clarity on its decisions, Congress should demand that the central bank follow a monetary rule. By following a rule, the Fed can suppress uncertainty on the steering interest rates, dodging the heat of the media and White House on his discretionary decisions. Perhaps the president would stop trying to dismiss fed governors or to mix with a monetary policy.

